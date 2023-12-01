Jeju Museum of Art Hosts “Henri Matisse and Raoul Dufy: Travelers of Color” Exhibition

▲ Yacht With Flags At Le Havre, Raoul Dufy, Courtesy of Jeju Museum of Art Jeju Museum of Art is hosting the international masterpieces exhibition “Henri Matisse and Raoul Dufy: Travelers of Color,” showcasing the works of 20th century art maestro Henri Matisse and Raoul Dufy, who was active in Fauvism under Matisse’s influence. ▲ Self-Portrait, Raoul Dufy, Courtesy of Jeju Museum of Art The exhibition, held from December 12 to April 7 next year (excluding closed days) in Planning Exhibition Rooms 1 and 2, is co-organized with culture content company Gaudium Associates. Over 80 works including drawings, prints, and art books by Matisse, and over 180 works including oil paintings, watercolors, drawings, prints, and art books by Dufy will be displayed. This exhibition has significance in meeting the works of two French masters who loved the sea, across the sea in Jeju. ▲ The Casino of Nice, Raoul Dufy, Courtesy of Jeju Museum of Art Dufy, born in the port city of Le Havre in France, conducted his artistic activities themed on the sea throughout his life, earning the title ‘Painter of the Sea.’ Matisse too spent a long time in Nice, France, drawing inspiration from the sea and leaving many works based on it. In Planning Exhibition Room 1, masterpieces of Dufy collected by the Nice City Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art and the André Malraux Modern Art Museum, along with private collections of Edmond Henraud, who is considered to have the best collection of Dufy’s works, will be exhibited. This includes the iconic work “The Electricity Fairy” series created with lithography technique and 17 modern dresses created using patterns designed by Dufy. ▲ The Electricity Fairy, Raoul Dufy, Courtesy of Jeju Museum of Art In Planning Exhibition Room 2, the original version of “Jazz,” known as one of the most famous art books in the world and a representative work of Matisse, will be on display. “Jazz” is a limited-edition art book embodying the essence of paper origami technique discovered by Matisse during his battle with cancer. First unveiled in 1947, “Jazz” includes 20 stencil prints created by Matisse, and in this exhibition, the entire pages containing each stencil print will be revealed to fully convey the original feeling and emotion to the audience. ▲ Icarus from Jazz, Henri Matisse, Courtesy of Jeju Museum of Art Jeju Museum of Art director Lee Na-yeon stated, “We hope you enjoy the good opportunity to experience the world seen through the eyes of two masters who loved the sea at the JMOA and feel the artistic world they bloomed,” adding, “As conditions permit, we will continuously host masterpieces exhibitions hard to see in Jeju to secure the cultural and artistic enjoyment rights of the residents.” Date 2023. 12. 12 ~ 2024. 04. 07

Venue Jeju Museum of Art (2894-78,1100-ro,Jeju-si)

Opening Hour 09:00 ~ 18:00

Closed Mondays, Day of Chuseok