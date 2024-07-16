'From Summer Flowers to Emotional Journeys'… Must-Visit Spots in Jeju This Summer

Jeju Tourism Organization has announced 'Brilliant Jeju Summer, Let's Make Blue Memories' as the must-visit Jeju tourist content for the summer season.

Details on Jeju Tourism Organization’s '2024 Must-Visit Summer Jeju Tourism' can be found on the official tourism information portal, Visit Jeju (www.visitjeju.net), and Instagram (@visitjeju.en). - A Symphony of Flowers in Jeju: One Blossom of Memories Among Flowers Summer is when Jeju’s flowers burst into a riot of colors, making it the ideal season for flower viewing. The sheer sight of these blooming wonders brings a smile to anyone’s face. Bathed in sunlight, the flower buds eagerly unfurl in vibrant hues. Strolling through these floral fields, snapping photos can make it hard to tell who the real flowers are. Capture today’s moments amidst the sea of laughter-filled blossoms!

As the sun's warmth grows, Jeju's hydrangeas come into full bloom. These hydrangea spots are sprinkled all over the island, presenting a stunning palette of blue, purple, and pink along the roadsides. June is when hydrangeas are at their peak, so be sure to plan your trip to witness their spectacular display. 1. Honinji: 39-22, Honinji-ro, Seongsan-eup, Seogwipo-si ▲ Honinji, Photo:Jeju Tourism Organization 2. Hueree: 256, Sinryedong-ro, Namwon-eup, Seogwipo-si ▲ Hueree, Photo:Jeju Tourism Organization 3. Boromwat: 2350-104, Beonyeong-ro, Pyoseon-myeon, Seogwipo-si ▲ Boromwat, Photo:Jeju Tourism Organization 4. Dapdani: 17-30, Wolpyeong-ro 50beon-gil, Seogwipo-si ▲ Dapdani, Photo:Jeju Tourism Organization 5. Donggwang-ri Hydrangea Road / Sagye-ri Hydrangea Road ▲ Sagye-ri Hydrangea Road, Photo:Jeju Tourism Organization Jeju is alive with the vibrant peak of flower season. The white Shasta daisies, resembling little sunny-side-up eggs, radiate a comforting warmth. Along the roads, the buckwheat flowers, cultivated with the farmers' care, create bright, undulating waves that sway with the island breeze, their subtle fragrance carried gently through the air. Sitting in the cool shade of a tree, gazing at the blossoms flourishing under the hot summer sun, offers a serene moment of relaxation and the perfect opportunity to create cherished travel memories. 6. Shasta Daisy: 90, Wollim 7-gil, Hallim-eup, Jeju-si, Seobu Agricultural Technology Center ▲ Seobu Agricultural Technology Cente, Photo:Jeju Tourism Organization 7. Sunflower: 50, Hangpadori-ro, Aewol-eup, Jeju-si, Hangpaduri Hangmong(Anti-Mongolian) Historic Site ▲ Hangpaduri Hangmong(Anti-Mongolian) Historic Site, Photo:Jeju Tourism Organization 8. Buckwheat Flower: San 76, Ora-dong, Jeju-si, Ora Buckwheat Field ▲ Ora Buckwheat Field, Photo:Jeju Tourism Organization 9. Trumpet Creeper: 253-6, Panjo-ro, Hangyeong-myeon, Jeju-si, Vicheollin ▲ Vicheollin, Photo:Jeju Tourism Organization - A Special Journey Capturing Jeju's Beauty: Summer Memories Through the Viewfinder Traveling around Jeju, you will discover new and beautiful stories in your photos. Visit the forests with straight trees and the seas with rolling waves, as if you've stepped into a photo shoot. The soft sunlight means no need for extra lighting. Just press the shutter, and everyone becomes a travel influencer in Jeju! 1. Shinee Forest Path: 719-10, Gyorae-ri, Jocheon-eup, Jeju-si

2. Jongdal Gomangnandol Shelter: Jongdal-ri 10, Gujwa-eup, Jeju-si

3. Rising Road: 51-3, Gimnyeong-ro 1-gil, Gujwa-eup, Jeju-si (Bongjidong Welfare Center)

*Note : Check tide times before visiting, as it only appears during low tide. Looking for somewhere even more special? How about exotic locations that make you feel like you're abroad? The palm forest in Sangga-ri, Aewol-eup, features towering palm trees that are a sight to behold, a place filled with the memories and affection of the farm owner who has cultivated them for generations. After capturing green memories, how about creating some blue ones? Don’t miss the Sky Pond at Jeju Stone Park, where you can become a water sprite. The Population of Cacti, Wollyeong-ri offers an exotic view where the sea and cacti blend together. Take a leisurely stroll and capture the brilliance of summer in your photos. 4. Sangga-ri Palm Forest: 326, Gohasang-ro, Aewol-eup, Jeju-si

5. Jeju Stone Park Sky Pond: 2023, Namjo-ro, Jocheon-eup, Jeju-si.

6. Population of Cacti, Wollyeong-ri: 359-4, Wolryeong-ri, Hallim-eup, Jeju-si