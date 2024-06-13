JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2024.6.13 17:24
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
Art&CultureMusic
“Seeker on the Keyboard” Kun-Woo Paik Performs Mozart in Seogwipo
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2024.06.07  16:16:43
페이스북 트위터

Seogwipo City will host a recital by the pianist Kun-Woo Paik, known as the “Seeker on the Keyboard,” on June 4th at 7:30 PM at the Seogwipo Arts Center Grand Theater.

This concert celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Seogwipo Arts Center's opening, and attendees will have the opportunity to hear Mozart pieces performed by Paik. Earlier this month, Paik released his first Mozart album in his 68-year career. At the press conference for the album, he remarked, "Mozart's music is the music of my homeland."

The concert is open to those aged six and above, and tickets can be purchased on June 23rd at 7:00 PM through Seogwipo City E-ticket (https://eticket.seogwipo.go.kr).

Kun-Woo Paik, who has reached the ranks of world-class maestros, has been performing for 68 years. Despite being over seventy, he practices the piano daily and explores the music and lives of different composers each year, earning him the title “Seeker on the Keyboard.”
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.net)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Title:The jeju Weekly(제주위클리)  |  Mail to editor@jejuweekly.net  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#503, 36-1, Seogwang-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea, 63148
Registration Number: Jeju, Ah01158(제주,아01158)  |  Date of Registration: November 10,2022  |  Publisher&Editor : Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트