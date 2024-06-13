“Seeker on the Keyboard” Kun-Woo Paik Performs Mozart in Seogwipo

Seogwipo City will host a recital by the pianist Kun-Woo Paik, known as the “Seeker on the Keyboard,” on June 4th at 7:30 PM at the Seogwipo Arts Center Grand Theater.

This concert celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Seogwipo Arts Center's opening, and attendees will have the opportunity to hear Mozart pieces performed by Paik. Earlier this month, Paik released his first Mozart album in his 68-year career. At the press conference for the album, he remarked, "Mozart's music is the music of my homeland."

The concert is open to those aged six and above, and tickets can be purchased on June 23rd at 7:00 PM through Seogwipo City E-ticket (https://eticket.seogwipo.go.kr).

Kun-Woo Paik, who has reached the ranks of world-class maestros, has been performing for 68 years. Despite being over seventy, he practices the piano daily and explores the music and lives of different composers each year, earning him the title “Seeker on the Keyboard.”