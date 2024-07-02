Jeju Reports 100% Safe Results in 2024 Seafood Radiation Tests

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province has announced that all seafood tested for radioactivity in response to the release of contaminated water from Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant has met safety standards. This effort aims to alleviate public anxiety and minimize damage to the fishing industry.

From April 27 to May 3, a total of 11 seafood samples were tested at the production stage (97 tests conducted this year), and all met the standards. During the same period, 4 samples were tested at the distribution stage (147 tests conducted this year), and all were deemed safe.

Jeju is strengthening its crisis management system by expanding radioactivity testing and publicly sharing results on its official website. These measures are designed to reassure the public and ensure the safety and reliability of seafood.

To protect Jeju's coastal waters from radioactive contamination, the number of monitoring sites has been increased from 14 to 28 since February this year. All tests conducted so far have met safety standards.

To ensure the safety and reliability of clean Jeju seafood, Jeju conducted a total of 640 radioactivity tests on seafood at both production and distribution stages in 2023, with all results confirming safety.

Last year, Jeju provided 8 rapid radioactivity measurement devices to 6 local fisheries cooperatives. This year, the program will expand with an additional 6 devices to enhance seafood safety management at production and distribution stages.

From April 11 to 25, applications for the expanded program were accepted, and follow-up procedures are currently underway.

Additionally, the Provincial Institute of Health and Environment will install an additional gamma radionuclide analyzer in August to further strengthen seafood safety management in Jeju.

Jung Jae-chul, Director of Jeju's Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Bureau, stated, "We will continue to reinforce the image of safe and fresh Jeju seafood free from radioactivity, promoting it to consumers and supporting local fishermen and small businesses."