Jeju Expands Telemedicine Services to Community Health Centers

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province has announced the expansion of telemedicine services to five local community health centers in response to the prolonged collective actions by doctors opposing the government's plan to increase medical school quotas. This measure aims to minimize the medical service gap in the region. Starting April 9, Jeju has temporarily implemented telemedicine services in all six community health centers across the island to reduce inconvenience for residents caused by the collective action of the medical community and to swiftly address the healthcare void in medically underserved areas. As the doctors' collective action continued, Jeju expanded telemedicine services to five community health centers where doctors are on duty starting April 30 to further mitigate the impact of the healthcare shortage in the eup and myeon regions. Telemedicine is available for patients who have visited a health institution for face-to-face consultations at least once in the past six months, particularly those with chronic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes or those with minor illnesses like the common cold that can be diagnosed through a questionnaire. Telemedicine is not available for preschool children and pregnant women. Those wishing to use telemedicine can apply via video communication or phone at their nearest community health center. The contact numbers for telemedicine consultations at community health centers are as follows: - Jeju City:

(Jeju Community Health Center: 064-728-4016, Western Jeju Community Health Center: 064-728-4114, Eastern Jeju Community Health Center: 064-728-4179, Aewol Community Health Center: 064-728-8923, Hangyeong Community Health Center: 064-728-8932, Chuja Community Health Center: 064-728-4225, Udo Community Health Center: 064-728-4253)

- Seogwipo City:

(Seogwipo Community Health Center: 064-760-6015, Eastern Seogwipo Community Health Center: 064-760-6174, Western Seogwipo Community Health Center: 064-760-6252, Gangjeong Community Health Center: 064-760-6598)

Additionally, to minimize inconvenience for residents, emergency extended hours (2-hour extension) have been in place at public medical institutions since March 6. However, extended hours at two institutions with no significant patient visits, Jeju Medical Center and Regional Rehabilitation Hospital will be suspended from the 13th to ensure medical staff can rest. Future reinstatement of extended hours will be considered based on usage patterns.