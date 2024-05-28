Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art Hosts New Immersive Media Art Exhibition

Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting a new immersive media art exhibition, “Inner Piece: Healed by All Living Beings,” from April 24 to June 23 at the Cultural Arts Public Storage.

This exhibition is the sixth in a series following “Living Works Exhibition 1 & 2” (2021), “Jeju Created by the Wind” (2021), “Kim Bo-hee - the Days” (2022), and “Byun Si-ji: Golden Loneliness, Stormy Sea” (2023).

It showcases new immersive media art content featuring works inspired by contemporary artists from Jeju, including Byun Geum-yoon, Shin Seung-hoon, Lee Mi-sun, and Heo Moon-hee, with a runtime of 10 minutes.

“Inner Piece: Healed by All Living Beings” narratively combines the pieces of four young artists inspired by Jeju’s nature, culminating in a story of achieving inner peace through their art.

The exhibition dynamically unfolds the distinctive sculptural languages of Jeju artists, presenting a vibrant feast of light and color based on the nature and everyday moments of Jeju. The exhibition runs daily from 9:20 AM to 5:20 PM, with 25 sessions per day.



Meanwhile, the main building of Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art continues to host other exhibitions such as “Landscapes of Korean Painting in Jeju” and “2024 Art Judge I Lee Woong-cheol: The Line - Mirror of Memory.”