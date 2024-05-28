JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2024.5.28 15:35
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
Art&CultureArt
Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art Hosts New Immersive Media Art Exhibition
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2024.05.28  15:34:03
페이스북 트위터

Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting a new immersive media art exhibition, “Inner Piece: Healed by All Living Beings,” from April 24 to June 23 at the Cultural Arts Public Storage.

This exhibition is the sixth in a series following “Living Works Exhibition 1 & 2” (2021), “Jeju Created by the Wind” (2021), “Kim Bo-hee - the Days” (2022), and “Byun Si-ji: Golden Loneliness, Stormy Sea” (2023).

It showcases new immersive media art content featuring works inspired by contemporary artists from Jeju, including Byun Geum-yoon, Shin Seung-hoon, Lee Mi-sun, and Heo Moon-hee, with a runtime of 10 minutes.

“Inner Piece: Healed by All Living Beings” narratively combines the pieces of four young artists inspired by Jeju’s nature, culminating in a story of achieving inner peace through their art.

The exhibition dynamically unfolds the distinctive sculptural languages of Jeju artists, presenting a vibrant feast of light and color based on the nature and everyday moments of Jeju. The exhibition runs daily from 9:20 AM to 5:20 PM, with 25 sessions per day.

Meanwhile, the main building of Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art continues to host other exhibitions such as “Landscapes of Korean Painting in Jeju” and “2024 Art Judge I Lee Woong-cheol: The Line - Mirror of Memory.”
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.net)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Title:The jeju Weekly(제주위클리)  |  Mail to editor@jejuweekly.net  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#503, 36-1, Seogwang-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea, 63148
Registration Number: Jeju, Ah01158(제주,아01158)  |  Date of Registration: November 10,2022  |  Publisher&Editor : Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트