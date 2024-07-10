Jeju Hydrogen Forum Concludes

The 'Jeju 2024 Green Hydrogen Global Forum', now in its second year, concluded on the 19th of last month. Unlike last year, when the event garnered attention with the presence of major domestic and international corporate executives, including those from the global No.1 TV manufacturer TCL, this year saw the attendance of ambassadors from seven countries, including Germany, the UK, and Japan, who supported Jeju's bid to host the 2025 APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) summit. On this final day of the forum, Jeju Governor Oh Young-hun attended sessions such as the 'Hydrogen Mobility Clean Energy Transition Strategy' at the Jeju International Convention Center in Jungmun, Seogwipo, and engaged in investment discussions with hydrogen-related companies. Meanwhile, Governor Oh met with Hyundai Motor executives on the 18th to explore hydrogen cooperation plans, including the trial operation of next year's 'Nexo' successor model in Jeju. He also confirmed investment intentions in wind power, electrolysis, and solar projects with Hyosung Hydrogen, a joint venture between Hyosung Heavy Industries and German energy company Linde Group, which holds blue and green hydrogen production technologies. Governor Oh's drive to advance renewable energy policies, spearheaded by green hydrogen, is closely tied to Jeju's status as the region with the highest renewable energy utilization rate in Korea at 19.2%. This initiative is part of a strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035, making Jeju the first in Asia to do so. Notably, ambassadors from Germany, Norway, Denmark, India, the UK, the Netherlands, and Japan attended this forum. They showed significant interest in Jeju's green hydrogen utilization plans and conveyed the message to Governor Oh that discussions on carbon neutrality should be included at the APEC summit. Forum participants from around the world concluded their visit with a tour of Jeju Energy Corporation's CFI (Carbon-Free Island) and the 3.3 MW green hydrogen production facility in Hangwon-ri, Gujwa-eup, Jeju City. This location, where fuel produced here powers green hydrogen buses that first began official operation nationwide in October last year, is considered a symbolic site of 'K-Carbon Neutrality', according to Jeju officials.