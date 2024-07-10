Lee Jung Seop Art Museum Hosts Final Exhibitions Before Renovation

The Lee Jung Seop Art Museum in Seogwipo City will host two exhibitions: the special exhibition "Longing Becomes Art" and the donation exhibition "Lee Jung Seop and Contemporary Artists." These exhibitions mark the last shows in the current museum building before extensive renovations begin.

"Longing Becomes Art" features 23 postcard paintings and letter paintings that Lee Jung Seop sent to his lover and later wife, Yamamoto Masako, and his family.

This exhibition is explained as an opportunity to appreciate the works from the formative period of Western-style painting in Korea by various artists who, despite sharing the same historical backdrop, sought to establish their own unique styles.

Both exhibitions will be held from June 25 to August 18, with displays on the first and second floors of the Lee Jung Seop Art Museum. During July and August, the museum will extend its operating hours until 8 PM.

The Lee Jung Seop Art Museum will close after these exhibitions on August 18 to prepare for the renovation project. As this is the final exhibition in the current building, Seogwipo Art Museums stated, "The renovation aims to meet the increasing demands of our growing number of visitors.

The museum is scheduled to reopen in 2027. We have carefully selected representative works of Lee Jung Seop and masterpieces of modern and contemporary Korean art for this final exhibition in the current building."