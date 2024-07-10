JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2024.7.10
NewJeans' Emotional Music Video at Jeju's Hwangwoochi Coast
Jeju Weekly
2024.07.08
▲ NewJeans' Bubble Gum music video

The music video for "Bubble Gum," a track from NewJeans' new double single (How Sweet), filmed in Jeju, has reached 50 million views on YouTube as of June 22, just two months after its release.

The "Bubble Gum" music video was shot in the picturesque areas around Hwangwoochi Coast in Jeju. The stunning scenery of Jeju, combined with NewJeans' free-spirited and emotional vibe, has resonated with audiences worldwide, garnering significant acclaim.

▲ Hwangwoochi Coast

Hwangwoochi Coast, one of Jeju's hidden gems, boasts an extensive 160,000㎡ black sand beach. The beach is beautifully integrated with the Yongmeori Coast, dramatic cliffs, and Sanbangsan Mountain. Off the southwestern coast, one can see Hyeongjeseom (Brother Island), Marado Island, and Gapado Island. Additionally, a freshwater spring on one side of the beach allows visitors to enjoy freshwater bathing.
© Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
