As autumn deepens, Jeju transforms into a sea of silver waves, with silver grass swaying gracefully in the breeze. Both tourists and locals are captivated by the beauty of these silver grass fields and actively seek out the best spots to experience them. Today, we introduce five of the most stunning places to immerse yourself in Jeju’s autumn silver grass. 1.Saebyeol Oreum ▲ Saebyeol Oreum

Saebyeol Oreum, one of Jeju’s most famous volcanic cones, is completely covered in silver grass during autumn, creating a breathtaking view. The sight of the grass rippling in the wind is reminiscent of shimmering waves. For an especially enchanting experience, visit at dawn or sunset when the sunlight reflects off the silver grass, offering a truly magical scene. 2.Sangumburi Crater ▲ Sangumburi Crater

Sangumburi, one of Jeju's most renowned natural landmarks, boasts a large volcanic crater surrounded by vast fields of silver grass. In autumn, this unique landscape becomes even more mesmerizing as the silver grass creates a picturesque setting. Visitors can stroll around the crater, walking through the vast silver grass fields and enjoying the fall atmosphere. It's also a popular spot for photography, attracting couples and families alike. 3.Ttarabi Oreum ▲ Ttarabi Oreum

Ttarabi Oreum is a lesser-known destination, making it a tranquil spot to enjoy the silver grass. The view from the summit, overlooking the silver grass fields and the surrounding landscape, is like a scene from a painting. This is a perfect place to enjoy the serene beauty of autumn, escape the noise of the city, and fully immerse yourself in nature for a healing experience. 4.Chagwido Island ▲ Chagwido Island

Chagwido is an uninhabited island off Jeju’s west coast. Just a 10-minute boat ride from Jagunae Port in Gosan-ri, the island turns into a silver grass paradise in autumn. With only 55 visitors allowed on the island at a time, you’ll have the chance to capture incredible photos of the silver grass fields, feeling as though you have the entire island and its breathtaking scenery all to yourself. Bollaegi Hill, the highest hill on the island, offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, including the silver grass fields. Additionally, from the Janggun Rock observation deck on the southern tip of the island, visitors can enjoy views of the volcanic scoria cliffs, Janggun Rock, and distant landmarks like Suwolbong Peak and Sanbangsan Mountain. 5.Phoenix Island (Seopji Course) ▲ Phoenix Island (Seopji Course)

Seopjikoji offers a different color palette each season, with silver grass taking center stage in autumn. The 160,000-square-meter(app. 50,000-pyeong) silver grass field within the Phoenix Island resort is at its peak from late October to mid-November. Key spots for viewing the silver grass include Bangdupo Lighthouse and Seopji Oreum, offering expansive views over Seopjikoji and the resort. For a more leisurely experience, Phoenix Island offers a "Phoenix Snap" program, capturing visitors with the silver grass, and even operates carts for easy access to the fields. A trip to Jeju’s silver grass fields in autumn is a unique experience, offering the chance to fully immerse yourself in the romance of the season. Make unforgettable memories surrounded by the shimmering silver grass.