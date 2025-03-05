JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2025.3.5 15:39
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
TravelJeju Travel
“Jeju Fire Festival” to Take Place on March 14–16... Replacing Flames with Light
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2025.03.05  15:37:50
페이스북 트위터

Jeju’s representative festival, the 2025 Jeju Fire Festival, will be held from March 14 to 16 at Saebyeol Oreum in Aewol-eup.

The festival’s signature event, Oreum Fire Lighting, has been reimagined through media art instead of actual flames for environmental protection.

The festival kicks off on the first day with the Lighting of the Flame of Hope at Samseonghyeol, the legendary birthplace of the Tamna Kingdom. The Lighting of the Flame will be lit at the evening opening ceremony, which will be held at Saebyeol Oreum on March 14 under the theme Hope Sprouts.

On the second day, world-renowned musician Yang Bang-ean and other artists will take the stage, enhancing the fire lighting performance with stunning media art displays in place of the traditional fire-burning event. The final day will offer a Youth Song Festival, a New Hope Sapling Giveaway, and a specialty product discount event.

With the Oreum Fire Lighting no longer part of the festival, visitors will now be able to hike Saebyeol Oreum during the event, which had previously been restricted. Special Soundscape sessions will allow visitors to experience the natural sounds of the mountain, while evening activities such as Sunset Trekking and Night Trekking will add a unique element to the experience.

In addition, the Jeju Traditional Folk Game Competition will provide an opportunity for attendees to engage in authentic Jeju folk games.

The festival, which sees a 300,000 sq. ft. oreum set aflame, began with Jeju farmers burning pastures to provide fresh grazing every spring, known as banggae in Jeju dialect. The flames were also said to burn away any lingering bad luck from the soils.

For more details about the festival, visit the official website(2025 제주들불축제) and social media channels(https://www.instagram.com/jejufirefestival).
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.net)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Title:The jeju Weekly(제주위클리)  |  Mail to editor@jejuweekly.net  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#503, 36-1, Seogwang-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea, 63148
Registration Number: Jeju, Ah01158(제주,아01158)  |  Date of Registration: November 10,2022  |  Publisher&Editor : Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트