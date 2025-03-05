“Jeju Fire Festival” to Take Place on March 14–16... Replacing Flames with Light

Jeju’s representative festival, the 2025 Jeju Fire Festival, will be held from March 14 to 16 at Saebyeol Oreum in Aewol-eup.

The festival’s signature event, Oreum Fire Lighting, has been reimagined through media art instead of actual flames for environmental protection.

The festival kicks off on the first day with the Lighting of the Flame of Hope at Samseonghyeol, the legendary birthplace of the Tamna Kingdom. The Lighting of the Flame will be lit at the evening opening ceremony, which will be held at Saebyeol Oreum on March 14 under the theme Hope Sprouts.

On the second day, world-renowned musician Yang Bang-ean and other artists will take the stage, enhancing the fire lighting performance with stunning media art displays in place of the traditional fire-burning event. The final day will offer a Youth Song Festival, a New Hope Sapling Giveaway, and a specialty product discount event.

With the Oreum Fire Lighting no longer part of the festival, visitors will now be able to hike Saebyeol Oreum during the event, which had previously been restricted. Special Soundscape sessions will allow visitors to experience the natural sounds of the mountain, while evening activities such as Sunset Trekking and Night Trekking will add a unique element to the experience.

In addition, the Jeju Traditional Folk Game Competition will provide an opportunity for attendees to engage in authentic Jeju folk games.

The festival, which sees a 300,000 sq. ft. oreum set aflame, began with Jeju farmers burning pastures to provide fresh grazing every spring, known as banggae in Jeju dialect. The flames were also said to burn away any lingering bad luck from the soils.

For more details about the festival, visit the official website(2025 제주들불축제) and social media channels(https://www.instagram.com/jejufirefestival).