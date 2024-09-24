30 Barefoot Walking Sanctuaries Along Jeju Olle Trails

Jeju Olle has recommended some of the best courses for barefoot walking. As sandy coastal paths have been increasingly incorporated into the existing Olle Trail courses, more and more routes are becoming ideal for walking barefoot. Interest in barefoot walking, known as earthing or grounding, is growing. It is said to have originated from the personal discovery of Clinton Ober, author of Earthing: The Most Important Health Discovery Ever? The benefits of barefoot walking are varied, but they are often associated with the alleviation of symptoms related to inflammation, reduction of chronic pain, improved sleep quality, recovery of vitality, stress relief, normalization of circadian rhythms, improved blood flow and stabilized blood pressure, relief of muscle tension and headaches, and easing of premenstrual syndrome symptoms in women. ▲ Jeju Olle Course 1, Gwangchigi Beach, Photos courtesy of Jeju Olle Foundation Many of the Jeju Olle Trails are ideal for barefoot walking. In particular, most of these trails include sandy coastal paths, known for enhancing the benefits of barefoot walking. As one of the top 10 coastal trails in the world in 2021, these routes not only offer stunning natural scenery but also provide an opportunity to improve health. Here are some recommended Olle Trail sections perfect for barefoot walking. ▲ Photos courtesy of Jeju Olle Foundation The first trail opened by Jeju Olle, Course 1, starts at Sumapo Beach, located below Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak, and extends to Gwangchigi Beach. The sandy beach allows walkers to enjoy a luxurious experience of walking along the seaside with views of Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak from a different angle. Following the sandy beach beyond the endpoint of Course 1 at Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak, walkers can continue for about 5 km along the long coastal sand path leading to Seopjikoji.

Im Yeong-cheol, a resident of Seongsan Village who walks barefoot on this section daily, shared his experience: “After being diagnosed with lung cancer and undergoing surgery, I started barefoot walking along the beach with my wife about a year ago while managing my diet. My wife, who had also been suffering from a chronic illness, has seen her high blood pressure decrease and her cholesterol levels return to normal. Her blood sugar levels have also lowered to the point where she no longer needs diabetes medication. Barefoot walking has made both of us healthier.” Mr. Im added, “I hope that barefoot walking, which is beneficial for health, will become widely known through the Jeju Olle Trails, allowing not only Jeju residents but also many travelers to enjoy the ‘Barefoot Walking Bada Olle." ▲ Map of Barefoot Walking Olle Trail Courses, Photos courtesy of Jeju Olle Foundation Among the Jeju Olle Trails, about 30 sections are particularly well-suited for barefoot walking. These include: ✔Course 1: Sinyang Beach

✔Course 1-1: Hagosudong Beach, Sanho Beach (Rhodolith Beach)

✔Course 3: Sogeummak Beach to Pyoseon Beach

✔Course 6: Soesokkak Beach

✔Course 8: Jungmun Saekdal Beach

✔Course 10: Hwasun Beach

✔Course 12: Sindo Beach

✔Course 14: Geumneung Beach and Hyeopjae Beach

✔Course 15: Gwakji Beach

✔Course 17: Hyunsapo Port to Iho Beach

✔Course 18: Samyang Beach

✔Course 18-2 (Chuja Island): Jangjakpyeongsa Pebble Beach and Seokduri Clear Waters

✔Course 19: Sinhung Beach and Hamdeok Beach

✔Course 20: Gimnyeong, Woljeong-ri, Pyeongdae, and Sehwa Beach

✔Course 21: Hado Beach As the hot summer fades, we recommend adding a barefoot walking experience to your journey along the Olle Trails, taking in the beauty of nature on foot. The Jeju Olle Trail, spanning 437 kilometers across 27 courses along the coastline of Jeju Island, the southernmost part of Korea, offers a unique opportunity to experience the island’s natural and cultural heritage. The trail passes through 135 villages and over 130 famous tourist attractions, along with numerous seas and volcanic cones known as “oreum,” all of which can only be fully appreciated by walking.