Forest, Light, and Breath: A Visual Journey Through Eoseungsaeng Oreum
Jeju Weekly
승인 2024.08.19
The Jeju Folklore and Natural History Museum is now offering a permanent screening of the film “Spring of Eoseungsaeng,” which captures the vibrant sounds and spring scenery of Eoseungsaeng Oreum.

This film, produced by the Innisfree Foundation, was first showcased at the “Walking in Nature at Eoseungsaeng Oreum” exhibition, jointly held with Amorepacific at “storyA Busan” last April. The exhibition drew significant attention from visitors.

“Spring of Eoseungsaeng” presents the landscapes of Eoseungsaeng Oreum through three themes: Forest, Light, and Breath. Viewers can experience the serene forest, untouched by human footsteps, the trees, the moss and plants nestled within, and the warm light that illuminates singing birds and small creatures, bringing the nature of Eoseungsaeng Oreum vividly to life.

The film will be permanently screened in the museum’s audiovisual room, Modadeuleong Hall.

Lee Jin-ho, Chairman of the Innisfree Foundation, remarked, “It is especially meaningful to screen this film in a space where visitors can experience the rich nature and culture of Jeju. I hope that through this film, many visitors can appreciate the value of the oreum and develop ecological sensitivity.”

Park Chan-sik, Director of the Jeju Folklore and Natural History Museum, expressed his gratitude to the Innisfree Foundation for providing this excellent video work that captures Jeju’s nature. He stated, “We will be developing content across various fields to become a leading museum in cultural dissemination.”

The Innisfree Foundation, a non-profit organization established by Amorepacific Group’s Innisfree to preserve the value of Jeju, is engaged in various public interest projects for sustainable development. It has supported the publication of the book “Walking in Nature at Eoseungsaeng Oreum” through its oreum research project.
Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
