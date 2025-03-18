Jeju City Hall Announcements | March, 2025

|
□2025 Jeju Fire Festival Photography Competition
❍Subject matter: Photographs capturing the 2025 Jeju Fire Festival
❍Photograph size: Color or black-and-white photographs sized 11ʺ x 14ʺ
❍Submission method: Submit the photographs with the submission label (title, artist name, address, phone number) attached to the back
❍Submission deadline: April 7, 2025 (Mon.)
❍Submission location: The Photo Artist Society of Korea, Jeju Branch (064-702-7177)
□Cine Classic [Legendary Concert, Herbert von Karajan & Leonard Berbstei]
❍ Date: Mar.15
❍ Details: 14:00-Herbert von Karajan & Berlin Philharmonic
17:00-Leonard Berbstein & Wiener Philharmoniker
❍ Venue: Jeju Arts Center
❍ Admission: 5,000 won
❍ Reservations: Available on the Jeju Arts Center website (www.jejusi.go.kr/acenter)
□ The 18th Jeonnong-ro King Cherry Blossom Festival to be Held
|▲ Jeonnong-ro (Cherry Blossom Street), Jeju City
❍ Duration: March 28nd (Friday) to March 30th (Sunday), 2025, for 3 days
* Opening Ceremony: March 28nd (Friday), 2025 at 19:00
❍ Location: Around Jeonnong-ro
❍ Host/Organizer: Samdo 1-dong Festival Promotion Committee
❍ Details: Stage performances, street performances, operation of a flea market, etc.
❍ Inquiries: Samdo 1-dong Community Center (☎ 064-728-4531)
□ Jeju Safe Parking Phone Number Service
❍ A service that uses a proxy telephone number instead of a personal mobile phone number as
emergency contact left in a parked vehicle to minimize the exposure of personal information.
❍ Registration method: Receive a dedicated safety phone number on the service website (safeparking.jeju.go.kr )
and leave the issued safety number in the user’s vehicle as the emergency contact.
□ Jeju Camellia Hill Eco Village Youth Hostel
❍ Youth hostel operated by Jeju City
❍ Accommodation: 19 rooms in total - 2-person, 4-person, 10-person rooms, accommodating 78 people
❍ Facilities: Lecture hall, outdoor stage
❍ Nearby attractions: Camellia Hill, Hamdeok Beach, Bijarim Forest, Manjanggul Cave, etc.
❍ Reservations: www.jejusi.go.kr/ecochon, 064-728-7500
※This article is a sponsored advertisement from Jeju City Hall.