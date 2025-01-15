Global Digital Nomads Fall for Workations in Jeju

The “Hoppin; Jeju: Workation with Global Digital Nomads” event, hosted by Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and the Jeju International Convention Center (ICC), concluded successfully.

Held from October 31 to November 7, the event welcomed 30 digital nomads from 14 countries, including the United States, France, and Australia.

Organized by Hoppers, a global workation startup, the event was designed to attract international digital nomads and foster a global workation ecosystem.

Hoppers, a company dedicated to establishing Korea as Asia’s digital nomad hub, operates a leading global digital nomad community in Korea.

Participants balanced their work hours at shared workation offices with leisure activities unique to Jeju, such as walking the Olle Trails, exploring volcanic cones (oreum), and picking tangerines.

Networking events connected with the local community were particularly well-received. Participants led key sessions at the entrepreneurial networking conference JOIN 2024 and engaged with local Korean digital nomads and young entrepreneurs during Digital Nomad Meetup Day to discuss Jeju’s potential and areas for improvement as a global workation destination.



Feedback from participants indicated high satisfaction with the program and a 100% intention to participate again.

Notably, 77% of those interested in revisiting expressed a desire to stay for more than three weeks after the event. Participants highlighted satisfaction with the workation spaces and suggested more opportunities for interaction with local residents.

Looking ahead, Jeju plans to introduce a “Jeju Digital Nomad Visa,” combining its visa-free entry system with workation-focused visa policies. In line with the national initiative to attract international talent, the province aims to relax visa requirements to draw global digital professionals.

Kim In-young, Director of Jeju’s Economic Vitality Bureau, remarked, “Workation, a new lifestyle of the digital era, has the potential to become Jeju’s growth engine. This project has demonstrated Jeju’s potential to emerge as Asia’s leading workation hub.”