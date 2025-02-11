Jeju City Hall Announcements | February, 2025

1. 2025 Jeongwol Daeboreum: The Great Full Moon Festival at Jeju Starlight World Park and Planetarium

❍ “Jeongwol Daeboreum,” or Great Full Moon, is a Korean traditional holiday that celebrates the first full moon of the new year according to the lunar calendar.

❍ Duration: Feb. 12 at 7 p.m

❍ Details: Visitors can directly observe the full moon using an astronomical telescope and take pictures with their smartphones. A photo zone will also allow the taking of photos against the backdrop of a large moon balloon.

❍ Registration: Visit the Jeju Starlight World Park and Planetarium website ( 별빛누리공원 - 제주시)

2. 9th Jeju International Choir Festival ‘IN CONCORDIA’

❍ Date: February 24th - 27th, 2025

❍ Venue: Jeju Arts Center

❍ Admission: Free

❍ Reservations: Available on the Jeju Arts Center website (제주아트센터)

3. Immediate Fines for Violations in Electric Vehicle Charging Zones and Dedicated Parking Spaces

❍ Effective Date: From July 1, 2024, fines will be imposed immediately without warning

❍ Target: All electric vehicle charging zones and dedicated parking spaces

(including residential complexes and commercial areas)

❍ Fines: △ Parking non-electric vehicles in charging zones (100,000 KRW)

△ Parking electric vehicles in charging zones beyond the allowed time limit

(1 hour for rapid charging, 14 hours for standard charging) (100,000 KRW)

4. Jeju Camellia Hill Eco Village Youth Hostel

❍ Youth hostel operated by Jeju City

❍ Accommodation: 19 rooms in total - 2-person, 4-person,

10-person rooms, accommodating 78 people

❍ Facilities: Lecture hall, outdoor stage

❍ Nearby attractions: Camellia Hill, Hamdeok Beach, Bijarim Forest, Manjanggul Cave, etc.

❍ Reservations: www.jejusi.go.kr/ecochon, 064-728-7500

5. Strengthened Guidance on Waste Disposal for Foreign Tourists