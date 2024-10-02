Experience Jeju’s Beauty Year-round Online

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province’s Jeju Museum of Art is currently hosting an online exhibition titled “The Four Seasons of Jeju” on its smart online gallery, which began on August 13 and will run until July 20 of next year. ❍ The smart online gallery is a virtual exhibition space that allows visitors to explore the artwork without any time or spatial limitations, using a web platform. By employing 3D scanning and modeling technology, the actual exhibition space (Special Exhibition Hall 2) is recreated to offer an experience as if visitors are walking through the real gallery. θ “The Four Seasons of Jeju” is a curated exhibition that showcases the natural beauty of Jeju through the museum’s collection. The exhibition is divided into four seasons—spring, summer, autumn, and winter—allowing viewers to closely observe the island’s nature and culture throughout the year. ▲ Lim Gap-jae – “Today, Scent of Plum Blossoms” - 63x133cm, 2009 In the Spring of Jeju section, 11 works by 11 artists, including Go Min-cheol, Ku Yong-ho, and Kim Soo-nam, are on display. These pieces capture the vibrant spring of Jeju, featuring the bright yellow canola blossoms and the gentle waves of green barley fields that herald the arrival of the season. ▲ Oh Byung-wook - "The Sea in My Heart" - 130x300cm, 2005 The Summer of Jeju section showcases seven works by seven artists, including Bu Hyun-il and Oh Byung-wook. These artworks depict the lively summer landscapes of Jeju, where visitors can stroll along open seas and lush forest trails, enjoying a sense of relaxation. ▲ Kim Byung-hwa – “Reeds in Ojo-ri” - 162.3x66cm, 1993 In the Autumn of Jeju section, 11 works by nine artists, including Lee Ok-mun, Kim Byung-hwa, and Yoo Chang-hoon, illustrate the silver grasses swaying in the wind and the stunning autumn foliage along the slopes of Hallasan Mountain. ▲ Boo Sang-chul – “Winter Thatched Cottage” - 50x72.7cm, 2008 Finally, the Winter of Jeju section presents ten works by nine artists, including Boo Sang-chul, Seo Jae-cheol, and Kwon Ki-gap. These pieces portray the snow-covered Hallasan Mountain, traditional thatched cottages in winter, and the winter sea, all reflecting Jeju’s natural beauty even in the coldest season. To view the exhibition, search for “Online Jeju Museum of Art” or visit the Jeju Museum of Art website (https://www.jeju.go.kr/jmoa) and select the “Online Jeju Museum of Art” option to explore The Four Seasons of Jeju exhibition. ▲ Seo Jae-cheol – “Hallasan Mountain” - 90x230cm, 2003 Jeong-hoo Lee, Director of the Jeju Museum of Art, stated, “Through the smart online exhibition, everyone can enjoy the museum’s collections and exhibitions without boundaries. We will continue to strengthen communication with visitors by offering various exhibitions and educational programs.” Inquiries: Jeju Museum of Art (064-710-4300, 4273)