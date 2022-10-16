Korea-exclusive Jeju-branded Gucci Bag Draws Gaze

The world-renowned designer brand Gucci is gaining attention after showcasing a bag marked with the name “Jeju.” Designed with Jeju as the main motif, the item has been released exclusively in Korea by Gucci as part of its “Gucci Resort” collection, which is inspired by vacation destinations around the world. The Jeju exclusive bag introduced in this collection has been designed with the brand’s signature GG monogram on top of a zigzag pattern in a shade of orange that evokes the image of Jeju’s mandarins. Gucci explains that its design was reinterpreted using a vibrant color that suits Jeju’s warm climate. In particular, the name “Jeju” is clearly marked at the top part of the item. The bag is a limited-edition item only sold in Korea, with each tote bag priced at a staggering 2.52 million won. The online response has been starkly divided, with some praising the design as aptly capturing the sensibilities of a vacation resort, while others were less enthusiastic with comments such as “Who would think it’s a genuine Gucci when it clearly says ‘Jeju’ on the bag?” and “Is that a bag that you get when you buy mandarins?” In addition to the bag, Gucci is also offering various goods through its official online store, including a pouch inscribed with the name “Jeju” (1.88 million won) and a hat with a similar design. Meanwhile, in addition to Jeju, Gucci also plans to release exclusive products bearing the names of 20 vacation spots around the world that served as motifs for the collection, including Cancun, Capri, Dubai, Hawaii, Ibiza, Miami, and Phuket.