JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2024.7.10 16:07
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
Seogwipo Arts Center Screens Free 'Toy Story' Series for Summer Vacation
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2024.07.09  12:12:51
페이스북 트위터

The Seogwipo Arts Center is offering a free movie screening program to provide cultural and artistic experiences for Seogwipo residents.

The first special screening for the summer vacation period will feature the entire 'Toy Story' series in July.

The screening schedule is: ▷July 23: Toy Story 1 ▷July 24: Toy Story 2 ▷July 25: Toy Story 3 ▷July 26: Toy Story 4.

The screenings will take place in the Grand Theater of the Seogwipo Arts Center, and admission is on a first-come, first-served basis before 10 AM.

Additionally, the Seogwipo Arts Center plans to screen "Star is Born" in August and "Begin Again" in September for free.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.net)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Title:The jeju Weekly(제주위클리)  |  Mail to editor@jejuweekly.net  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#503, 36-1, Seogwang-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea, 63148
Registration Number: Jeju, Ah01158(제주,아01158)  |  Date of Registration: November 10,2022  |  Publisher&Editor : Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트