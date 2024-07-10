Seogwipo Arts Center Screens Free 'Toy Story' Series for Summer Vacation

The Seogwipo Arts Center is offering a free movie screening program to provide cultural and artistic experiences for Seogwipo residents.

The first special screening for the summer vacation period will feature the entire 'Toy Story' series in July.

The screening schedule is: ▷July 23: Toy Story 1 ▷July 24: Toy Story 2 ▷July 25: Toy Story 3 ▷July 26: Toy Story 4.

The screenings will take place in the Grand Theater of the Seogwipo Arts Center, and admission is on a first-come, first-served basis before 10 AM.

Additionally, the Seogwipo Arts Center plans to screen "Star is Born" in August and "Begin Again" in September for free.