Romantic Partners Concert with Ok Joo-Hyun and Kim Sung-Sik

Top Korean musical actress Ok Joo-Hyun and the sweet-voiced musical actor Kim Sung-Sik will grace the stage of the Seogwipo Arts Center with their harmonious performances.

The “Romantic Partners Concert” will be held at the Grand Theater of the Seogwipo Arts Center on June 29th at 4:30 PM in celebration of the center's 10th anniversary.

Ok Joo-Hyun, a leading actress in the musical genre beloved by citizens, and Kim Sung-Sik, known for his smooth vocals and performance on Phantom Singer 3, will present a delightful harmony.

The concert will feature familiar musical numbers and movie OSTs, chosen to complement the warm spring season, enhancing the springtime experience in Jeju.

Tickets for this concert can be reserved through Seogwipo E-ticket (https://eticket.seogwipo.go.kr). For more details, visit the Seogwipo Arts Center website.