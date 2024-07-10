Embark on a Hallyu Journey in Jeju with Global Taxi... Promotion Launched in Japan

As part of its marketing efforts in Japan, Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and the Jeju Tourism Organization have recently launched a promotional campaign themed "Travel to Hallyu Star Destinations with Global Taxi."

This promotion aims to address the language barriers and public transportation challenges that individual foreign tourists may encounter in Jeju. By assigning Japanese-speaking taxi drivers, the campaign seeks to provide a more comfortable travel experience.

To achieve this, the province and the organization collaborated with the well-known Japanese influencer, Kwon Sook-kyung. Kwon, who has 78,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter), has been actively involved in publishing guidebooks for Japanese fan clubs and appearing on various Japanese TV programs.

As part of the promotion, Kwon and a group of four Japanese tourists visited Jeju from June 1 to 3.

Their itinerary, from booking the Jeju Global Taxi in Japan to arriving at Jeju Airport and visiting Hallyu star destinations, was documented on video.

A representative from the Jeju Tourism Organization stated, "We are planning various programs, including the Jeju Global Taxi, to cater to Japanese tourists who enjoy Hallyu content. In particular, we plan to appoint Kwon Sook-kyung as the official influencer of the Jeju Tourism Organization this August to promote diverse tourism marketing campaigns, including Hallyu travel in Jeju."