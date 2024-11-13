Jeju Stone Invites You to Discover “Rolling Stones” in a Unique Stamp Tour!

Since October 25, Jeju Special Self-Governing Province’s Jeju Stone Park has been running the “Rolling Stones” Stamp Tour, a program designed to guide visitors through its iconic attractions.

This stamp tour is an interactive program that connects six main attractions within Stone Culture Park.

Participants can collect stamps as they tour Jeju Stone Park’s six main sites: △Sky Pond, △Stone Museum, △Stone Culture Outdoor Exhibition, △Dolhan Village (Jeju Traditional Thatched Village), △Outdoor Exhibition for Hosuseok and Seokbujak, and △the Obaek Janggun (Five Hundred Generals) Monument. Collecting stamps at each location allows visitors to receive a commemorative souvenir representing Jeju Stone Park.

This program is free and open to both residents and visitors. Visitors can pick up a stamp booklet at the ticket office and, after collecting stamps from all six stops, receive a special souvenir.

Kim Dong-hee, Director of Jeju Stone Park, remarked, “This program offers a hands-on experience where visitors can naturally learn about the history and culture of Jeju’s stones while making unique memories. We invite both residents and visitors to enjoy this engaging opportunity to fully experience the expansive grounds of Jeju Stone Park.”