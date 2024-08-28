Jeju PODO Museum Celebrates 3rd Anniversary with “Perhaps Beautiful Days” Exhibition

What would life mean if we lost our memories? Can we truly say that the memories of our past define the value of our lives? At Jeju PODO Museum, the exhibition “Perhaps Beautiful Days,” which explores themes of memory, identity, family, and nostalgia, is open until March 20 next year. This exhibition features reflections on memory loss and identity by 10 artists, encouraging visitors to embrace old age as a natural part of life and to shift their perspective to see it as “perhaps beautiful days.” Notably, the exhibition has seen a noticeable increase in young visitors accompanied by their parents. Visitors shared their thoughts, saying, “I discussed many aspects of elderly life with my mother after viewing the exhibition,” “It is great that the exhibition is easy to understand across generations while still offering depth and emotional resonance,” and “I felt proud to see an art exhibition with my parents and share our thoughts for the first time.” The exhibition explores the relationship between memory and identity through the lens of cognitive decline (dementia). As society enters an era of super-aging, this topic becomes unavoidable for everyone. The artists convey that memory loss and confusion do not necessarily lead to a tragic end but can instead be viewed as “perhaps beautiful days.” While summer is full of life, taking a moment to reflect through PODO Museum’s exhibition might be refreshing. Since its opening in April 2021, PODO Museum has consistently presented exhibitions aimed at fostering empathy for others’ struggles and understanding diverse perspectives. To date, it has held three planned exhibitions and one special exhibition, engaging approximately one million visitors and creating waves of empathy. Furthermore, PODO Museum contributes to the local community by hosting various cultural and artistic events. Such events include picnics and music concerts in the museum’s backyard, as well as regular readings, film screenings, and book discussions that deepen the themes of the exhibitions. This year, the museum is collaborating with elderly women from the mid-mountain areas to cultivate a garden in the museum’s backyard. Kim Hee-young, Director of the T&C Foundation, which oversees the exhibition planning at PODO Museum, reflected on the past three years, stating, “The themes we have courageously and sincerely presented have resonated deeply with our audience. Moving forward, we will continue to ensure that art is not a privilege for a select few but a joyful and empathetic experience for everyone.”