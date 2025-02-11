Jeju City Hall Announcements | Jaunary, 2025

1. The 7th JEJU International Percussion Festival ❍ Date: January 15 to 19

❍ Venue: Jeju Arts Center

❍ Admission: Free

❍ Reservations: Available on the Jeju Arts Center website (www.jejusi.go.kr/acenter) 2. Strengthened Guidance on Waste Disposal for Foreign Tourists 3. Immediate Fines for Violations in Electric Vehicle Charging Zones and Dedicated Parking Spaces

❍ Effective Date: From July 1, 2024, fines will be imposed immediately without warning

❍ Target: All electric vehicle charging zones and dedicated parking spaces (including residential complexes and commercial areas)

❍ Fines: △ Parking non-electric vehicles in charging zones (100,000 KRW)

△ Parking electric vehicles in charging zones beyond the allowed time limit

(1 hour for rapid charging, 14 hours for standard charging) (100,000 KRW) 4. Jeju Camellia Hill Eco Village Youth Hostel ❍ Youth hostel operated by Jeju City

❍ Accommodation: 19 rooms in total - 2-person, 4-person,

10-person rooms, accommodating 78 people

❍ Facilities: Lecture hall, outdoor stage

❍ Nearby attractions: Camellia Hill, Hamdeok Beach, Bijarim Forest, Manjanggul Cave, etc.

❍ Reservations: www.jejusi.go.kr/ecochon, 064-728-7500 5. 2025 Own Your Own Parking Space Project

❍ Application period: From January 2, 2025 until the budget is exhausted

❍ Ideal applicants:

-A person who desires to create an additional parking space in addition to mandatorily installed spaces in compliance with related laws at detached houses or apartments

❍ Support details

-Construction cost for creating parking spaces when demolishing gates and fences or paving

the parking surface

❍ Application criteria

❍ To apply: Apply in person

(eup/myeon offices or dong community centers in the region

where the parking space will be located)

❍ Inquiries: Vehicle Management Division, Jeju City Hall (☎728-3235) and eup/myeon offices or dong community centers