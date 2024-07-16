A Hearty Home-Cooked Meal That Fills Your Heart: Value-for-Money Restaurants

* Article and Photos: Jeju Tourism Organization. For more details, visit the official Jeju tourism information portal, Visit Jeju (www.visitjeju.net), and Instagram (@visitjeju.en). If you still feel empty inside despite eating expensive meals, how about a warm home-cooked meal that resembles the comfort of your dining table at home? A neatly set table with the taste of mom’s cooking and the sincerity of home-cooked meals will stabilize your mind and provide nutritious and hearty sustenance. The flavors and generous hospitality of rural villages can be found in village restaurants. Village-style home-cooked buffet restaurants, where you can choose and eat according to your preferences, are popular. Highly praised by famous chefs, these village restaurants often have long lines during lunchtime, but the wait is worth it. You can enjoy as much grilled mackerel and tender boiled pork as you like. The menu changes slightly depending on the day, with special items like Chicken Day and Sweet and Sour Pork Day, adding to the charm of these village restaurants. Enjoy the warmth of home-cooked meals and create nostalgic memories at reasonable prices. ▶ Village-style Home-cooked Buffets ▲ Hanyang-dong Restaurant - Hanyang-dong Restaurant 한양동 식당 (Photo): 501 Yonggeum-ro, Hangyeong-myeon, Jeju-si

- Sangmyeong Restaurant 상명식당: 4 Sanghan-ro, Hallim-eup, Jeju-si

- Our Neighborhood Yunseong's Place 우리동네 윤성이네(Photo): 93-11 Chusa-ro, Daejeong-eup, Seogwipo-si ▲ Our Neighborhood Yunseong's Place Don't worry about the myth that Jeju is expensive! Despite the high cost of living, there are plenty of generous and tasty restaurants in the city. From main dishes to side dishes, there are many value-for-money restaurants where you can eat to your heart's content, including Korean buffets, hot pot set meals filled with a mother’s love, and grilled fish. Note these value-for-money restaurants when planning your trip to Jeju. ▲ Sanlahan ▶ Value-for-Money Restaurants in the City

- Mother-in-Law’s Table 장모식당(Set Menu): 51 Yeonshin-ro, Jeju-si

- Hyeonok Restaurant 현옥식당(Set Menu) (Photo): 35 Seogwang-ro 2-gil, Jeju-si

- Sanlahan (Korean Buffet) 산라한(Photo): 4 Bukseong-ro, 1st Floor, Jeju-si

- Kind Jeju Mackerel 착한제주고등어(Fish Set Menu): 5 Dongmun-ro 11-gil, Jeju-si

- I Want to Eat Fish Now 나는지금생선이먹고싶다(Set Menu): 26 Oiljangseo-gil, Jeju-si ▲ Kind Jeju Mackerel ▶ Visit Jeju's Affordable Restaurants > https://www.jeju.go.kr/sobi/kind/kind.htm