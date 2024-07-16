JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2024.7.16 16:35
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
TravelJeju Travel
A Hearty Home-Cooked Meal That Fills Your Heart: Value-for-Money Restaurants
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2024.07.16  16:13:29
페이스북 트위터

* Article and Photos: Jeju Tourism Organization. For more details, visit the official Jeju tourism information portal, Visit Jeju (www.visitjeju.net), and Instagram (@visitjeju.en).

If you still feel empty inside despite eating expensive meals, how about a warm home-cooked meal that resembles the comfort of your dining table at home? A neatly set table with the taste of mom’s cooking and the sincerity of home-cooked meals will stabilize your mind and provide nutritious and hearty sustenance.

The flavors and generous hospitality of rural villages can be found in village restaurants. Village-style home-cooked buffet restaurants, where you can choose and eat according to your preferences, are popular. Highly praised by famous chefs, these village restaurants often have long lines during lunchtime, but the wait is worth it. You can enjoy as much grilled mackerel and tender boiled pork as you like. The menu changes slightly depending on the day, with special items like Chicken Day and Sweet and Sour Pork Day, adding to the charm of these village restaurants. Enjoy the warmth of home-cooked meals and create nostalgic memories at reasonable prices.

▶ Village-style Home-cooked Buffets

▲ Hanyang-dong Restaurant

- Hanyang-dong Restaurant 한양동 식당 (Photo): 501 Yonggeum-ro, Hangyeong-myeon, Jeju-si
- Sangmyeong Restaurant 상명식당: 4 Sanghan-ro, Hallim-eup, Jeju-si
- Our Neighborhood Yunseong's Place 우리동네 윤성이네(Photo): 93-11 Chusa-ro, Daejeong-eup, Seogwipo-si

▲ Our Neighborhood Yunseong's Place

Don't worry about the myth that Jeju is expensive! Despite the high cost of living, there are plenty of generous and tasty restaurants in the city. From main dishes to side dishes, there are many value-for-money restaurants where you can eat to your heart's content, including Korean buffets, hot pot set meals filled with a mother’s love, and grilled fish. Note these value-for-money restaurants when planning your trip to Jeju.

▲ Sanlahan

▶ Value-for-Money Restaurants in the City
- Mother-in-Law’s Table 장모식당(Set Menu): 51 Yeonshin-ro, Jeju-si
- Hyeonok Restaurant 현옥식당(Set Menu) (Photo): 35 Seogwang-ro 2-gil, Jeju-si
- Sanlahan (Korean Buffet) 산라한(Photo): 4 Bukseong-ro, 1st Floor, Jeju-si
- Kind Jeju Mackerel 착한제주고등어(Fish Set Menu): 5 Dongmun-ro 11-gil, Jeju-si
- I Want to Eat Fish Now 나는지금생선이먹고싶다(Set Menu): 26 Oiljangseo-gil, Jeju-si

▲ Kind Jeju Mackerel

▶ Visit Jeju's Affordable Restaurants > https://www.jeju.go.kr/sobi/kind/kind.htm
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.net)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Title:The jeju Weekly(제주위클리)  |  Mail to editor@jejuweekly.net  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#503, 36-1, Seogwang-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea, 63148
Registration Number: Jeju, Ah01158(제주,아01158)  |  Date of Registration: November 10,2022  |  Publisher&Editor : Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트