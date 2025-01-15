Work and Rest with Views of Jeju’s Ocean: Mangrove Jeju City Opens

MGRV, the operator of the shared living space brand Mangrove, is expanding its workation business to Jeju following its success in Goseong County, Gangwon Province.

MGRV, a real estate impact developer, announced on the 18th the opening of its second Work & Stay facility, Mangrove Jeju City. Situated in Jeju’s old town, Mangrove Jeju City is a 15-minute drive from Jeju International Airport, offering convenient accessibility for business travelers.

The facility spans seven above-ground floors and one basement, accommodating up to 204 guests with 90 rooms. It also boasts over 100 work seats, making it the largest single-location workation facility in Korea.

From the 2nd to the 6th floors, the space offers six types of rooms, ranging from single to quad occupancy. Except for dormitory rooms, all accommodations come equipped with desks and chairs, ensuring privacy and focus for work.

The 7th floor, with its stunning views of Jeju’s ocean, houses a check-in lounge, a canteen for food preparation and dining, and a work lounge. Personal workspaces feature open seating, ocean-view sofa seats, partitioned desks, height-adjustable motion desks, and soundproof booths. Meeting rooms accommodating 8 to 20 people are also available, suitable for conferences and group workshops.

The work lounge library includes a curated selection of books chosen by local bookstores, while the facility collaborates with regional businesses to offer unique cultural experiences.

Mangrove Social Club, a community program held weekly at all Mangrove locations, incorporates Jeju’s cultural richness into its offerings. Programs include surfing and skateboarding classes, brewery tours, urban trail courses tailored to Jeju’s old town, and alley photography tours.

The facility also contributes to Jeju’s cultural and artistic development. As a sponsor of the Jeju Biennale starting on November 26, Mangrove Jeju City provides accommodations for artists and supports promotional efforts for the event’s success. Jo Kang-tae, CEO of MGRV, stated, “As a workation hub blending cultural content, we aim to offer our guests both relaxation and creative inspiration. We plan to foster a mature workation culture by strengthening connections between locations and collaborating with local communities.”

Korea’s workation industry is rapidly growing. In 2022, the number of domestic workation facilities increased by 50%, while public sector-operated facilities quadrupled. Jeju is investing KRW 1 billion over the next five years to develop its workation industry, targeting a cumulative total of 100,000 workation visitors by 2026.