A Sip of Relaxation: Four Tea Houses in Jeju
Jeju Weekly
2024.06.14
1. Howol

▲ Howol
▲ Howol

Howol is an ideal place to witness the subtle changes of the seasons we often overlook. The large panoramic windows allow you to experience the natural beauty of Jeju in its entirety. Operating by reservation, Howol offers a tea course that includes three carefully selected teas paired with light refreshments. What makes Howol's tea course unique is its tea meeting format, where participants share tea and conversation, creating a sense of warmth and connection that is rare in today's world.
2. Wooyeonmot

▲ Wooyeonmot
▲ Wooyeonmot

Located near Halla Arboretum, Wooyeonmot embraces the philosophy of “slow life, slow tea.” This tea house offers a variety of blended teas inspired by each season, from January to December. It also hosts tasting events and tea classes. The interior, which embodies the essence of tranquility, provides a peaceful atmosphere. With a wide selection of teas and tea-related accessories, it is an ideal place for beginners to immerse themselves in the world of tea.
3. Yeonhwa Tea

▲ Yeonhwa Tea
▲ Yeonhwa Tea

At Yeonhwa Tea, a couple harvests and processes seasonal teas such as green tea, mugwort tea, young barley tea, and beet tea. Each meticulously prepared cup of tea feels like drinking nature itself. Yeonhwa Tea offers more than just tea drinking; you can fill out a simple questionnaire to receive personalized tea recommendations and engage in tea-making experiences that allow you to observe how your body and mood change with each sip. Through the process of brewing and drinking tea, you come to understand the deeper meanings behind each step.
4. Chuidasun

▲ Chuidasun
▲ Chuidasun

Chuidasun Tea House is located in the Chuidasun Resort, a popular destination for those seeking complete relaxation. It is a place where you can enjoy tea and meditation. Through tea ceremonies, you can learn about meditation, tea etiquette, brewing techniques, and the use of tea utensils. Additionally, Chuidasun offers a variety of courses that combine tea with other healing practices, such as singing bowl sound healing, emotional healing aromatherapy, and yoga, making it an excellent choice for visitors seeking a holistic healing experience in Jeju.
