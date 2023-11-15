JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2023.11.15
Three Best Cafes In Jeju
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
승인 2023.11.15  14:09:55
Jeju, often dubbed a ‘cafe paradise,’ is teeming with cafes, making cafe-hopping one of the delightful experiences here. The editor introduces three cafes visited personally, known for their aesthetic spaces and flavors that steal your heart.

1. Curve Coffee Store: Oceanfront, Emotion-filled Cafe

Traveling along Samyang Coastal Road, you'll encounter a three-story building by the curve near the ocean; the ocean-view cafe ‘Curve Coffee Store.’
No matter where you sit, the sea is in full view through the large windows. Enjoying a cup of coffee while appreciating the ocean view stretching beyond the windows, you might find your worries fading away.
Don’t miss the changing scenes of the ocean through the open windows as time passes by.
▶Address: 6 Beollang 6-gil, Jeju
▶Open daily 11:00 – 21:00 (Check Instagram for closed days)
▶Instagram: @ccs__curve.coffee

2. Coffee Light Roasters: Specialty Coffee Cafe with a Passion for Coffee

With the backdrop of Seomun Market, Coffee Light stands as a notable roasting specialty coffee shop amidst the rapidly growing specialty coffee culture in downtown Jeju. The name Coffee Light could symbolize coffee leading the way, or it might have originated from ‘light roasting’ which well exhibits coffee flavor.
The vibe of the store reflects the taste of the owner and the staff. Despite the rise of personality-rich professional stores planned by consultants in the specialty coffee industry, from the consumers’ perspective, it’s somewhat disappointing if a hard-found store is a concept planned by others.
The clean and delicate vibe of Coffee Light without an artificial feel is appreciated. It’s a recommended visit for specialty coffee lovers.
▶Address: 10-2 Seosa-ro, Jeju
▶@coffeelight_roasters

3. Gujwa Sanghoe: Fairy-Tale House-like Cafe

The beautiful house-like cafe seems to have jumped out of a fairy tale with its front yard harmonized with various seasonal flowers, serving as a photo zone itself.
A visit to Gujwa Sanghoe is incomplete without trying the signature carrot cake made with Jeju carrots. The sweet carrot cake coupled with coffee helps forget the fatigue of the day.
▶Address: 198-5 Seongyo-ro, Jocheon-eup
▶Open 10:30 – 18:00 (Closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays)
▶Instagram: @rothy__________
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.net)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
