Jeju 4.3 Uprising Gains Global Momentum – Potential Confirmed in Europe

The "Jeju 4.3 Uprising International Special Exhibition and Symposium," organized for the first time in Europe by Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and the Jeju 4.3 Peace Foundation, was successfully held from October 14 to 22 in Berlin, Germany, and London, UK. Over 200 people, including local Korea studies experts, specialists in history, economics, and culture, as well as journalists and students, attended to reflect on the global historical significance of the Jeju 4.3 Uprising. Under the theme “Jeju 4·3 Archives - Records of Truth and Reconciliation”, this event aimed to highlight the importance of the Jeju 4.3 Uprising records in Europe and support their inscription as UNESCO World Documentary Heritage. Hosted by Jeju Province and the Jeju 4.3 Peace Foundation, with support from the Cultural Heritage Service, the event was prepared in close cooperation with the service since April. The special exhibition was structured to help visitors understand the background of the Jeju 4.3 Uprising within the context of modern Eastern and Western history, presenting a chronological narrative that places the events in historical perspective. The display also included literature inspired by the Jeju 4.3 Uprising, such as Hyun Ki-young’s Sun-i Samch’on and Han Kang’s We Do Not Part, conveying the movement’s impact through a literary lens. The exhibition showcased a variety of media—panels, videos, photos, investigation reports, and document reproductions—to communicate the efforts of both government and civil organizations toward resolving historical injustices. These media effectively conveyed the tragic history, the importance of preserving memory, and the value of Jeju 4.3 Uprising records as UNESCO-worthy heritage to the local audience. The exhibit, especially featuring the excavation site at Darangshi Cave along with the Bisul (Flying Snow) Sculpture—a memorial symbolizing the fleeting lives lost during the Jeju 4.3 Uprising—served as a powerful visual medium to convey the harsh realities of the uprising. A video depicting the 4.3 Uprising from a foreign perspective further fostered empathy among local viewers. Additionally, a camellia-shaped message wall was set up, allowing visitors to leave their own messages of hope. A notable part of the exhibition was Han Kang's novel We Do Not Part, centered on the Jeju 4.3 Uprising, which garnered attention as she was recently awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. Many attendees congratulated the Jeju delegation on her recognition. A testimony from Mun Hye-hyung, a member of the Jeju 4.3 Uprising Survivors’ Association, deeply moved the audience. Mun shared a letter left by her father, Mun Soon-hyun, who was imprisoned in Daegu and went missing during the Korean War. This letter, written to his wife from prison, reflects a father’s yearning for his daughter and is included in the application for the UNESCO World Documentary Heritage designation. During the symposium, international peace experts and renowned scholars examined the Jeju 4.3 Uprising from a global perspective, discussing its historical significance and the importance of its designation as heritage. The Berlin symposium on October 14 opened with a keynote by Dan Smith, director of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute and recipient of the 2021 Jeju 4.3 Peace Prize. Participants discussed the historical background of the uprising, the significance of designating its records as heritage, and the importance of truth in peace efforts. In the London symposium on October 16, chaired by Professor Lim So-jin of the University of Central Lancashire, discussions continued on various themes, including trauma resolution efforts surrounding the Jeju 4.3 Uprising and dark tourism. Participants from both countries agreed that the Jeju 4.3 Uprising serves as a model for conflict resolution worldwide and that its records hold significant value as UNESCO World Documentary Heritage. Jeju Province and the Jeju 4.3 Peace Foundation plan to build on this success with additional initiatives to globalize the Jeju 4.3 Uprising.