Experience the Historic Views of Hallasan Mountain Through a Digital Restoration Exhibition

The Hallasan National Park Office of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province has announced that it will be hosting a photo exhibition titled “Memories of Hallasan Mountain” at various locations until December 31. The exhibition will feature over 20 digitally restored prints showcasing the state of Hallasan Mountain before and after its designation as South Korea’s seventh national park on March 24, 1970. Visitors will have the opportunity to glimpse into the past, observing the mountain’s former landscape and the experiences of hikers from that era. These photographs, which have been carefully preserved in frames over the decades, have been restored using digital technology. The exhibition offers a unique chance to compare the mountaineering culture of the past with that of today, allowing visitors to directly perceive the changes and developments over time. The exhibition will be held sequentially at different locations, including the Eorimok Visitor Center, the Mountain Museum, and the Seongpanak Visitor Center, until the end of the year. Through this exhibition, the park aims to remind visitors of the importance of preserving natural environments while providing interesting and informative content. Kang Seok-chan, Director of the Jeju World Heritage Headquarters, stated, “This exhibition offers a valuable opportunity to look back at Jeju Island in the 1970s through the images of Hallasan Mountain, its hikers, and the surrounding scenery. The rare and nostalgic landscapes captured in these photos, which can no longer be seen today, will evoke memories and a sense of nostalgia for older generations while providing fascinating sights for both residents and tourists alike.”