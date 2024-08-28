Breathing Life into Jeju Soil: Jeju Onggi Gallery & Café Damhwanhun

Onggi pottery was once an indispensable part of Jeju residents’ lives. Up until the 1960s, Jeju residents primarily used Onggi as an essential household item. The use of Onggi for storing fermented foods like doenjang (soybean paste), ganjang (soy sauce), and kimchi was similar to other regions in Korea. However, the usage of Onggi in Jeju was much more diverse. For instance, the water jar (mulheobeok) that Jeju women carried on their backs or heads was also made of Onggi. These jars had a wide, round body and a narrow neck to prevent water from spilling, which was essential in a region with scarce drinking water. The clay used for making Onggi in Jeju also differs from that of other regions in Korea. This unique characteristic necessitates the prefix “Jeju” before the word Onggi. Over time, the introduction of lightweight and convenient plastic containers and changes in housing culture led to Onggi becoming less central to Jeju residents’ lives. Consequently, many Onggi artisans and workshops in Jeju disappeared. The tradition of Jeju Onggi, which had nearly vanished by the early 1970s, began to revive in the 1990s thanks to the efforts of a few individuals dedicated to preserving it. Near the Jeju Museum of Art in Haean-dong, there is a space filled with the spirit of Jeju Onggi. This place, run by the artist couple Kang Seung-chul and Jung Mi-sun, is where they create Jeju Onggi using Jeju clay. Established in 2005 under the name Jeju Sum Onggi “Damhwahun,” it is a specialized pottery space that includes a café, a workshop, and a gallery. Kang Seung-chul, a native of Jeju, began studying and researching Jeju Onggi in 2004 to reconnect with Jeju’s heritage. Through the workshop, which focuses on producing healthy pottery using Jeju clay, Kang aims to bring Jeju Onggi naturally into daily life, fostering a deeper appreciation and integration of this traditional craft. “Jeju clay has a relatively high iron content, which produces healthy anions and allows for a variety of colors. We dry the natural clay and fire it directly, creating Onggi that breathes through its pores. This type of Onggi enhances fermentation by more than 50% and has excellent preservation qualities. Over time, the rough surface becomes smoother with use,” explains the couple. Their works contain no additives. They do not use the glaze commonly known as “jaetmul” (ash + medicine clay). Instead, they solely rely on natural Jeju clay and the intensity of the wood-fired kiln. Although their pieces shine as if glazed, they boast a natural luster that is surprisingly achieved without any glaze. “We hope that the pottery crafted from Jeju clay, while refined for modern use, will continue to attract interest and love from future generations. It is especially heartwarming to see people come to our workshops to create baby food bowls for their children and then continue making pieces that they can pass down through generations,” says Kang. For more information about Damhwahun’s café and gallery, visit their Instagram (@damhwahun). To sign up for one-day classes, visit their website at www.제주옹기.com.