Unique Eco-Friendly Beach Travel in Jeju
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
승인 2024.08.20  15:02:09
Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and the Jeju Tourism Organization successfully hosted the 2024 Iho Filter Festival from July 12 to 14 at Iho Tewoo Beach and Eoyeong Park, attracting over 2,000 participants, including tourists and locals.

The Iho Filter Festival, inspired by the growing awareness of marine pollution and environmental issues, aims to engage tourists and residents in preserving Jeju’s natural beauty through eco-friendly cultural tourism.

The main program, “Iho Swing Jazz Event,” featured performances by renowned international jazz bands such as Jonathan Stout and his Campus Five, Gordon Webster Band, and Asian Golden Swing Quartet with Friends, creating a magical atmosphere at Iho Tewoo Beach.

Furthermore, activities like “Ploving” (underwater trash collection while freediving) and “Plogging” (picking up trash while walking or jogging) saw the participation of over 100 residents and tourists, resulting in the collection of 500 kg of marine litter (300 kg from underwater and 200 kg from the beach).


A representative from the Jeju Tourism Organization stated, “This event was designed as a community-led festival to preserve Jeju’s marine environment, in collaboration with the Iho-dong Residents’ Autonomy Committee and the local community center. We will continue to promote diverse eco-friendly cultural tourism initiatives for sustainable Jeju tourism.”
