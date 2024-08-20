Seogwipo City Launches Job Training Program for Marriage Immigrantst

Seogwipo City is offering a Job Training Program for Marriage Immigrants.

This program aims to enhance the professional skills of marriage immigrants and support their social integration through employment or entrepreneurship. It is a new initiative introduced this year.

The current training program focuses on the Barista Level 2 Certification Course, divided into pre-education and vocational training phases.

Ten marriage immigrants, who applied through an open recruitment in June, are currently participating in the pre-education phase. This phase includes theoretical education, such as Korean language and job skills training, which will continue until August. Following this, practical training for the Barista certification will be conducted from September to November.

The job training program is provided free of charge. Upon completing the entire course, participants will receive an education activity stipend of KRW 300,000. In addition, a follow-up support program will be available to assist marriage immigrants in their employment or entrepreneurial endeavors after the training.

Furthermore, the Family Center is running employment support programs as part of the settlement support package for marriage immigrants, including “Finding My Job through Nail Art.”

For inquiries, please contact the Seogwipo City Family Center at 064-732-6482.