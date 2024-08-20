JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2024.8.20 15:09
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
Seogwipo City Launches Job Training Program for Marriage Immigrantst
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2024.08.19  15:41:31
페이스북 트위터

Seogwipo City is offering a Job Training Program for Marriage Immigrants.

This program aims to enhance the professional skills of marriage immigrants and support their social integration through employment or entrepreneurship. It is a new initiative introduced this year.

The current training program focuses on the Barista Level 2 Certification Course, divided into pre-education and vocational training phases.

Ten marriage immigrants, who applied through an open recruitment in June, are currently participating in the pre-education phase. This phase includes theoretical education, such as Korean language and job skills training, which will continue until August. Following this, practical training for the Barista certification will be conducted from September to November.

The job training program is provided free of charge. Upon completing the entire course, participants will receive an education activity stipend of KRW 300,000. In addition, a follow-up support program will be available to assist marriage immigrants in their employment or entrepreneurial endeavors after the training.

Furthermore, the Family Center is running employment support programs as part of the settlement support package for marriage immigrants, including “Finding My Job through Nail Art.”

For inquiries, please contact the Seogwipo City Family Center at 064-732-6482.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.net)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Title:The jeju Weekly(제주위클리)  |  Mail to editor@jejuweekly.net  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#503, 36-1, Seogwang-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea, 63148
Registration Number: Jeju, Ah01158(제주,아01158)  |  Date of Registration: November 10,2022  |  Publisher&Editor : Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트