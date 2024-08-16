A Festival Worth Walking For: Jeju Olle Walking Festival to be Held in November

Under the slogan “A Festival Worth Walking For,” the Jeju Olle Walking Festival will take place from November 7 to 9.

Jeju Olle Foundation announced on the 17th that the 2024 Jeju Olle Walking Festival will be held over three days, from November 7 to 9, along Jeju Olle Course 14 (forward direction), Course 15-B (reverse direction), and Course 16 (forward direction).

The festival will kick off with an opening ceremony on the first day at Jeoji Green Rural Experience Village in Hangyeong-myeon, Jeju City, and participants will walk forward to Hallim Port. On the second day, the walk will proceed in the reverse direction along Course 15-B from Gonae Port in Aewol-eup, Jeju City, to Hallim Port. On the final day, participants will walk forward along Course 16 from Gonae Port to Jeju Tourism University in Aewol-eup, Jeju City.

During the festival, attendees can enjoy various cultural and artistic performances, traditional cultural experiences, and local village foods.

Pre-registration is available until October 11 through the official Jeju Olle application, Olle Pass. Pre-registered participants will receive a generous gift package containing official souvenirs and various sponsored items from supporting companies.

Jeju Olle is also promoting an environmental campaign to minimize waste generation, including encouraging participants to bring tumblers and strictly practicing recycling.

Participants who use the packages provided by Jeju Olle’s official partner, Jeju Olle Trip, can enjoy convenient transportation between accommodations and each course’s start and end points, along with various services such as guides and participant gatherings.

For more information, visit the official Jeju Olle website (www.jejuolle.org) or the Jeju Olle Trip website (https://bit.ly/3XXScU8).

An Eun-joo, CEO of Jeju Olle, stated, “Walking the Jeju Olle trails alone is wonderful, but experiencing the festive atmosphere during the Jeju Olle Walking Festival is even better. As the slogan “A Festival Worth Walking For” suggests, we are preparing a mobile festival where participants can fully enjoy the autumn scenery, local foods, and various performances.”