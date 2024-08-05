New Cultural Complex 'House of Refuge' in Jeju Hosts Grand Media Experience Exhibition

A new cultural complex, "House of Refuge," has opened in Yusuam-ri, Aewol-eup, Jeju City, spanning 5,950m2 (1,800 pyeong). House of Refuge is showcasing its inaugural exhibition featuring Eric Oh. Eric Oh is a renowned animation director who directed the short film "OPERA," which was the first Korean animated film to be nominated for an Academy Award. He has also worked as an animator on Pixar's "Finding Dory" and "Inside Out". "OPERA" was a nominee for Best Animated Short Film at the 93rd Academy Awards, receiving significant international acclaim. The exhibition, titled “O: An Erick Oh Retrospective,” is a permanent media experience exhibition. It includes the Oscar-nominated animation "OPERA" and "ORIGIN," which premiered globally at Space K in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, during the debut Frieze in Seoul event in collaboration with Kiaf (Korea International Art Fair) and Frieze. The exhibition features a variety of new works that have been recognized for their artistic value worldwide, presented through diverse media installations. Producer 250, known for sweeping four awards at the 20th Korean Music Awards with his album "Ppong," including ‘Album of the Year’ and ‘Artist of the Year,’ and producing numerous hit songs for NewJeans, contributed to the music and spatial sound design of this exhibition. House of Refuge aims to establish itself as a landmark in Asia, transcending its geographical location in Jeju by presenting global content through exhibitions, performances, festivals, and art cinemas in this unique space. A representative from House of Refuge stated, "This summer, with the opening of the HEIGHTS STORE Jeju branch and the inauguration of an art film screening venue, we plan to present global cultural events such as parties, exhibitions, music festivals, and film festivals." ● 2819, Yusuam-ri, Aewol-eup

●Operating Hours: 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM (Open year-round)