Geomunoreum, UNESCO World Heritage Site, Opens for Unguided Tours

Geomunoreum, located in Jocheon-eup, Jeju City, and a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site, will now be accessible for self-guided tours. Starting this month, the Jeju World Natural Heritage Center will conduct a trial run of unguided tours at Geomunoreum, with full implementation expected next month.

Previously, visitors to Geomunoreum needed to obtain an entry permit and be accompanied by a guide to ensure the systematic preservation and management of the Oreum site.

In the past, those who explored Geomunoreum without a guide were not only escorted off the site but could also face penalties under the Cultural Heritage Protection Act. However, there have been consistent complaints, especially from repeat visitors and international tourists, about the necessity of a guide.

With this new decision, self-guided tours are now permitted but are limited to Course 1 (Summit) and Course 2 (Ridge Path) of the Geomunoreum trails. However, for the inner crater on Course 2, a guide is still mandatory. Additionally, the existing reservation system allowing 450 visitors per day remains in place.

Geomunoreum, which was formed by lava eruptions between 8,000 and 10,000 years ago, led to the creation of the Geomunoreum Lava Tube System, including notable caves such as Manjanggul Cave and Gimnyeonggul Cave.

Recognized for its geological, ecological, and scenic value, Geomunoreum was designated Natural Monument No. 444 in 2005 and was listed as a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site in 2007.

