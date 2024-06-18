JEJU WEEKLY

A Perfect Destination with Kids: Jeju Morning Smile Farm
Jeju Weekly
2024.06.18
Jeju Morning Smile Farm is a dairy farm café located in Wolpyeong-dong, Jeju City. It is Korea’s only dairy farm certified for free-grazing animal welfare. Spanning 80,000 square meters, the farm houses over 100 cows grazing freely. The view of cows leisurely feeding on the pasture with Hallasan Mountain in the background is serene.

The café within the farm offers fresh yogurt, cheese, ice cream, and kaymak made from the freshly obtained eco-friendly certified milk. The cows at Morning Smile Farm roam freely in a UNESCO-designated biosphere reserve, eating organic grass. The kaymak, made from their freshly obtained eco-friendly certified milk, is truly exceptional. Enjoying warm coffee and kaymak toast while gazing at the expansive view of Hallasan mountain on the green pastures is pure relaxation.

The farm also offers programs for feeding cows and calves, making it a great place to visit with children. You can purchase feed from vending machines and feed the cows with small shovels or through feeding troughs. The experience of feeding milk to calves is equally enjoyable, as they eagerly drink from bottles purchased from the vending machines.

ㆍAddress: 160-20 Cheomdan-dong-gil, Jeju City
ㆍOperating Hours: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM (Closed on Every Tuesdays)
ㆍNote: Access by public transportation is challenging.
