4,600 Marathoners Unite for "2025 APEC in Jeju"

Under the clear May sky, more than 4,600 marathoners raced with vigor to support Jeju's bid to host the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit.

The "28th Jeju International Tourism Marathon Festival for the 2025 APEC Summit Bid" was held on the 19th of last month at the Gujwa Sports Complex and surrounding areas.

Hosted by Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and organized by the Jeju Tourism Association, this festival aimed to promote the health of residents, enhance the image of safe tourism in Jeju, and reflect the determination to successfully complete the long journey of bidding for the APEC Summit that started over 20 years ago.

Marathon participants expressed their determination to achieve their goals and united in their support for Jeju's bid to host the 2025 APEC Summit.

Yoo Won-sik, who came from Nowon-gu, Seoul, to participate in the 10km course, said, "I'm happy to visit Jeju for the marathon after a long time, and I will strive to complete the course. I hope Jeju, the most famous tourist destination in Korea, will host the 2025 APEC Summit".

The marathon featured three events: a half marathon, a 10km race, and a 5km walking course. Approximately 1,100 participants joined the half marathon, 2,500 in the 10km race, and 1,000 in the 5km walking course, totaling over 4,600 participants.

❍ Governor Oh Young-hun and senior officials from the Jeju Provincial Government also participated in the 10km race that day.

❍ Before the marathon started, Governor Oh urged, "I hope you marathoners, who constantly challenge your limits, will continue to run and take on new challenges for the prosperity and future of Jeju." He emphasized, "We will ensure that the 2025 APEC Summit is hosted in Jeju."

❍ Additionally, various side events such as pull-ups, tire rolling, and running with parachutes were also held.