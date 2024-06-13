‘United Haenyeo, Spreading Soombisori to the World’ – Preparations in Full Swing for the 17th Jeju Haenyeo Festival

▲ Photo: 제주관광공사, Visitjeju.net Jeju Special Self-Governing Province held the first meeting of the 2024 Jeju Haenyeo Festival Organizing Committee on the 17th of last month to ensure the successful hosting of the 17th Jeju Haenyeo Festival and has begun preparations for the festival. The slogan for this year's 17th Jeju Haenyeo Festival has been set as ‘United Haenyeo, Spreading Soombisori to the World’.

In consideration of the inaugural general meeting of the National Haenyeo Association being held in conjunction with this year's Jeju Haenyeo Festival, plans are in place to announce the launch of the National Haenyeo Association centered around Jeju.



The festival will take place from September 20 to 22, and the venues will be the Jeju Haenyeo Museum and various locations in Gujwa-eup.



September 20 (Friday) is designated as "Day of Communication," featuring exchange events between Jeju Haenyeo and Haenyeo from other regions (Haenyeo who originated from Jeju), as well as the inaugural general meeting of the National Haenyeo Association. September 21 (Saturday) is "Haenyeo Day," including a commemorative ceremony and programs in which Haenyeo themselves actively participate and enjoy. The final day, September 22 (Sunday), is "Together Day," with programs designed for both residents and tourists to enjoy together. Gujwa-eup is historically significant as the center of Haenyeo’s anti-Japanese movement, home to the largest number of active Haenyeo, the Haenyeo Museum, and the Anti-Japanese Movement Memorial Tower. The organizing committee has selected Jeju Haenyeo Museum and the surrounding area in Gujwa-eup as the optimal location to best represent and share the Haenyeo fishing culture with both residents and tourists.



Jeju Special Self-Governing Province has formed the 5th Jeju Haenyeo Festival Organizing Committee and has undertaken consultations and discussions to draft the basic plan for the 17th Jeju Haenyeo Festival. The committee gathered various opinions and discussed the festival’s schedule and plans for diversifying the venues.

The Jeju Haenyeo Festival has been held annually since 2007 to promote the excellence of the Jeju Haenyeo culture, which was recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2006, achieving four international and domestic heritage listings. The festival aims to preserve and pass on the Haenyeo culture. Jung Jae-chul, Director of Jeju's Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Bureau, stated, “As the Jeju Haenyeo Festival continues each year, the stature of Jeju Haenyeo is also rising. We will do our utmost to ensure that this year’s festival unites Haenyeo from across the nation, highlighting their value to the world.”