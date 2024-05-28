JEJU WEEKLY

“Enjoy Comfortable Tourism in Jeju, Accessible to Everyone”
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
승인 2024.05.14  16:25:47
Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and the Jeju Tourism Organization hosted the “Jeju Barrier-Free Olle Trail Walking” event on April 19, during the nation’s first “Jeju Barrier-Free Travel Week” (April 18-28), held on the wheelchair-accessible section of Olle Trail Course 10.

The event aimed to raise awareness about the needs of tourists with disabilities and promote the concept of barrier-free travel in Jeju. About 90 people from 10 organizations and companies participated, adding significance to the occasion.

The wheelchair-accessible segment of Olle Trail Course 10 is a paved road, which is easily accessible and features gentle slopes and wide sidewalks from Sagye Coast to the entrance of Songaksan Mountain, making it suitable for wheelchairs and strollers.

Participants, including those using wheelchairs and others strolling, comfortably enjoyed the scenery of Jeju. Moreover, senior participants, with an average age of 75.2 years, showed determination to complete the trail.

In relation to this, a representative from the Jeju Tourism Organization stated, “About 16% of tourists visiting Jeju belong to the category of tourists with special needs, yet the tourism facilities and content available for them are still inadequate. Jeju Tourism Organization is committed to developing tourism content that ensures a barrier-free, comfortable travel experience for everyone in Jeju and will continue to lead efforts to improve the travel perception of tourists with special needs.”
