Light Created by Wind, Illuminating Jeju’s Night Sea

The eco- friendly electricity generated by Jeju’s winds and the batteries used after electric vehicle operation come together to present a festival of lights in the Jeju night sea. The Tamra Offshore Wind Farm produces renewable energy during the day and transforms into a nighttime tourism attraction at night.



Jeju Special Self-Governing Province has installed a total of 90 high-efficiency, eco-friendly LED lights, with nine lights on each of the ten wind turbines within the Tamra Offshore Wind Farm. These lights are turned on for 2-3 hours at night to decorate the location as a tourist attraction.



Alongside this, research and development, as well as validation of small-scale ESS using used electric vehicle batteries, have been conducted, exploring business models utilizing surplus electricity and considering the safety certification of used batteries.



Jeju Province expects this project to contribute to progress in the energy transition by addressing output limitation issues and promoting the use of ESS based on used electric vehicle batteries. It also aims to enhance the local economy and improve the quality of life for local residents by developing the coastal areas of Hankyung-myeon Dumo-ri and Geumdeung-ri into nighttime tourist attractions.



Meanwhile, the Province has completed the “Nighttime Tourist Attraction Creation Project Using Surplus Electricity and Used Electric Vehicle Batteries” and held the completion ceremony on the 14th of last month.



Governor Oh Young-hoon emphasized, “The creation of a night tourism spot at the Tamra Offshore Wind Farm, driven by local residents and in collaboration with various organizations, will be recorded as another exemplary case of a successful coexistence model. I hope that Korea’s first offshore wind village will shine as a symbol of Jeju’s energy transition and light the way for the future of Korea.”



He continued, “The development of a night tourism model will not only revitalize the local economy but also provide a new perspective on the sea, enhancing acceptance of offshore wind power among residents and marking an innovative step towards becoming a night-time attraction.”



Amid accelerating global responses to the climate crisis, offshore wind power is recognized as one of the most competitive sources of eco-friendly energy. Jeju Province plans to ensure that the benefits of public-led offshore wind power projects are shared with the residents, securing clean and safe eco-friendly energy to enrich the lives of its citizens.



Furthermore, the province is focusing on establishing industrialization strategies for used electric vehicle batteries, supporting environmental protection, economic efficiency, resource recycling, and the utilization of renewable energy.