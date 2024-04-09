JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2024.4.9
Jeju Province Accepting Applications for Recommendation Letters for Skilled Workers' Visa Conversion
Jeju Weekly
승인 2024.04.03
Jeju Province

is accepting applications from foreign workers who wish to obtain a recommendation letter from the province for the conversion to a skilled workers' visa (E-7-4) from February 19th to December 20th. This initiative aims to contribute to the long-term settlement of foreign manpower and alleviate the workforce shortage in farming and fishing communities and small to medium-sized enterprises.


Eligible workplaces must meet the following criteria: △Currently employ foreign nationals under one of three types of residency status (E-9/non-professional employment, E-10/seafarer's employment, H-2/visit employment) △Have foreign workers (E-9, E-10, H-2) enrolled in industrial accident compensation insurance and have not experienced turnover due to adjustments in the employment of domestic workers in the six months prior to the application date △Be workplaces that have signed a labor contract with the skilled worker (E-7-4) for a period of more than two years from the date of visa conversion.


Eligibility criteria for the target foreign workers include: △Foreign workers (E-9, E-10, H-2) who have legally worked in Korea for more than 4 years within the last 10 years and are currently employed for more than one year at a company located in Jeju Province as of the application date △Meets the minimum requirements for the K-point E-7-4 scoring system (Ministry of Justice) △Individuals who, after converting to skilled workers (E-7-4), will continue to have their residence (address) in Jeju Province for more than two years.


Applications for the issuance of recommendation letters for the skilled workers (E-7-4) visa conversion can be made by visiting the provincial employment center directly and submitting the following documents: △Application form △Recommendation letter from the employing company and a copy of the recommender's ID △Copy of the foreigner registration card and passport △Copy of the standard labor contract.


Foreign workers who receive a recommendation from Jeju Province must apply for the skilled workers visa conversion through the Ministry of Justice website at www.hikorea.go.kr, with the final selection being made by the Ministry of Justice.


For more information, contact the Jeju Provincial Employment Center at (☎ 710-4408~4410). Additionally, applications for the skilled workers (E-7-4) visa conversion can also be made separately through a company recommendation or a recommendation from the relevant central government department, independent of the local government's recommendation.
Jeju Weekly
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
The Jeju Weekly
