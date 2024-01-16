JEJU WEEKLY

<4·3 and Peace>, Winner of the 2023 Korea Business Communication Awards in the Printed External Communication Category
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
승인 2024.01.15  15:50:32
The Jeju 4·3 Peace Foundation’s quarterly magazine, <4·3 and Peace>, recently won the ‘National Assembly Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee Chairman’s Award’ in the Printed External Communication category and the ‘Promotion Campaign of the Year Award’ from the Korea Corporate Publications Association at the 2023 Korea Business Communication Awards.

The Korea Business Communication Awards, hosted by the Korea Corporate Publications Association, is a contest evaluating communication materials such as publicity and publications produced by national agencies, public and private enterprises, and organizations in Korea.

Issues 50 to 52 of <4·3 and Peace>, submitted by the Jeju 4·3 Peace Foundation, addressed the current significance of the April 3rd Incident and issues related to its distortion and belittlement in a ‘Special Discourse’ section, proposing just solutions for 4·3.

In the ‘News Focus’ section, the magazine highlighted the need for additional amendments to the special law for victims of guilt by association related to 4·3, the significance of official decisions recognizing suppression of the ‘4·3 Fact-Finding Movement’ as ‘state human rights violations,’ and corrections to family registration records related to 4·3.

The ‘Steps and Fertilizer’ section featured interviews reflecting on the arduous process of uncovering the truth and restoring honor in the 4·3 movement, introducing prominent figures striving for the resolution of 4·3.

Celebrating the 50th issue, the magazine held a special university student roundtable and an exclusive interview with a 4·3 animation creator and 1.23 million YouTube subscriber, promoting popularization and generational transmission of 4·3, garnering significant reader interest.

Additionally, the ‘Testimonies of 4·3’ section vividly captured the voices of the 4·3 survivors and bereaved, detailing the experiences during 4·3 and their overcoming journey, serving as valuable material in revealing the truth of 4·3.

Launched in September 2010, <4·3 and Peace> has been published up to its 52nd issue. It is also contributing to raising international awareness about 4·3 among Korean-Japanese and the global community, with a Japanese edition published by Shinkansha in Japan.
