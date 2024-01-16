Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art Presents the Immersive Media Exhibition “Byeon Siji: Golden Solitude, Sea of Storms”

Since October 26th, the Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art has been hosting a new immersive media video exhibition, “Byeon Siji: Golden Solitude, Sea of Storms,” at the Cultural Arts Public Storage.



This immersive media exhibition, following “Living Art Exhibition 1․2” (2021), “Jeju Made by Wind” (2021), and “Kim Bo-hee-the Days” (2022), is the fifth new content introduced by the museum.



The exhibition, composed of Byeon Siji’s masterpieces, revolves around the “Sea of Storms” series, depicting landscapes engulfed in tempests, as its primary motif.



In the golden-lit video screens, the audience can vividly experience the emotions of human solitude and longing for an ideal world depicted in Byeon Siji’s works, with elements like wind, sun, crows, ponies, thatched houses, and figures holding sticks portrayed in vibrant colors and movements.

Starting with a peaceful sea that gradually turns golden, and at times transforms into a furiously swirling stormy sea, it dynamically unfolds the mystery and sublimity of Jeju’s natural landscapes.



This exhibition, organized on the 10th anniversary of artist Byeon Siji’s passing, is linked to the special exhibition of the same name in the main building, offering an even more special experience with the original works on display.



The exhibition will continue until April 21st next year, with operation hours daily from 9:20 AM to 5:20 PM (25 sessions per day).