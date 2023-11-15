The public and private sectors decided to take joint action to improve the toxic drinking culture that has been ingrained in the local community and replace it with a healthy and wholesome one.



The Jeju Special Self-Governing Province held a safety culture movement launching ceremony on March 16 to improve awareness of drinking culture. It was organized to prevent the high rate of alcohol consumption in Jeju and the harm caused by drinking, such as drunk driving and alcohol-induced violence, and to improve the local drinking culture that has a high tolerance for alcohol.



The ceremony was attended by Governor Oh Young-hoon and Yang Byung-woo, vice chairman of the Provincial Council's Health and Safety Committee, as well as heads and members of safety-related public and private organizations.



First, the initiative will launch a campaign to improve the drinking culture from within the public sector, including public institutions, starting with one goal per department.



It also promotes safety-themed cultural performances and province-wide street campaigns in collaboration with young artists and identifies and supports sobriety projects to improve the drinking culture through education, campaigns, and enforcement on the problems of excessive drinking and ways to overcome them with the Drinking Culture Improvement Promotion Council.



In addition, it plans to strengthen publicity through various channels by holding a contest for slogans and videos to improve drinking culture and producing sobriety songs and promotional videos to encourage the active participation of residents.