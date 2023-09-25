JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2023.9.25
“Work with an Ocean View” Flexwork Holds Global Workation in Jeju
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
2023.09.25
Re:flow Jeju

The Jeju Center for Creative Economy & Innovation (hereinafter “the Jeju Center”) announced that the startup incubator Betterworks has successfully held a global workation program in Jeju.

Betterworks is a startup that operates Flexwork, a recruitment platform specializing in remote work. Betterworks held a workation event with remote workers from six countries for two days and three nights from July 28th, which concluded with great success.

The work event was held at Re:flow Jeju, located at Tap-dong, Jeju-si under the title “Global Digital Nomad Network.” Re:flow Jeju is a coworking space operated by the Jeju Center and its partner and startup accelerator Krypton.


Re:flow Jeju

Jess, a finance consultant from the U.S. who participated in the workation, remarked, “Korea is not as well known to digital nomads as places like Bali or Chiang Mai, but it has an outstanding internet environment, which makes it possible to work smoothly,” and added, “This workcation was a great opportunity to enjoy work and travel at the same time and meet people from different lines of work.”

Lim Tae-eun, CEO of Betterworks commented, “Workations are a type of lifestyle that presents the possibility of working from anywhere, away from the office," and added “We organized this event to introduce overseas remote workers who are traveling the world and building wonderful careers at the same time.”

Meanwhile, the Jeju Center discovered Betterworks through its leased space support program this year. Betterworks operates Flexwork, a remote work and career platform that provides an environment where anyone can build a professional career regardless of time and location.
© Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
