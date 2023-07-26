JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2023.7.26 16:25
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
Art&CultureArt
Jeju Stone Park Holds Special Exhibit ‘Communion; Nam June Paik and Jeju Meet at Gutpan’
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2023.07.24  16:41:52
페이스북 트위터

The Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Stone Park Management Office is holding the 78-day-long special exhibit titled <Communion; Nam June Paik and Jeju Meet at Gutpan> that started on June 15 and will run through August 31 at the Stone Park 500 Generals Gallery.

This special exhibit reexamines the art world of the world-renowned video artist Nam June Paik, who treated gut (shamanistic rituals) as the basic roots and origin of all arts, as an ‘energetic avant-garde electronic shaman’ who integrated all types of advanced scientific technologies.

There are about 100 works on display set apart in five sessions. ▶The first session contains photographs taken of Nam June Paik’s gut performance by the former chief photographer of Jungang Ilbo Choi Jae-young, ▶the second session displays Paik’s image and video installation art, ▶the third session is made up of works that use obangsaek (traditional five color spectrum of Korea) and light, as well as Jeju gut paper ornaments called gime among his artworks, ▶the fourth session exhibits Paik’s artwork related to music, and ▶fifth session is composed of Paik’s planar sketches and gut photographs.

A spokesperson for Stone Park commented, “We hope that Nam June Paik’s art, which achieved artistic sublimation of shamanism, can be creatively reinterpreted at Jeju Stone Park that contains the legend of Grandmother Seolmundae. Furthermore, we hope that through this special exhibit, we can combine the photographs, video installation art, planar work, images, and gut performance of Nam June Paik as a shaman with the artistic expressions of Jeju-style gut to become a bridgehead for expanding the horizons of Jeju gut to the entire world.”

For details related to the exhibit, contact the Stone Park Management Office (064-710-7758).
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.net)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Title:The jeju Weekly(제주위클리)  |  Mail to editor@jejuweekly.net  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#503, 36-1, Seogwang-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea, 63148
Registration Number: Jeju, Ah01158(제주,아01158)  |  Date of Registration: November 10,2022  |  Publisher&Editor : Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트