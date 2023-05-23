'Workation at a Stone House in Jeju'

Hanwha Resort Jeju opened ‘Work Stay’ on the 7th of last month as a space for workations (remote work at vacation destinations) with Alicorn, Jibmusil (a new type coworking space) operator.

Workation is a combination of work and vacation. Unlike remote working of the past, it is a system that facilitates working at overseas resort areas or domestic tourist destinations such as Jeju-do.

As a remote working and working from home became common due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people can work anywhere and not just at the office or home was noticed, allowing people to complete their work at tourist destinations and, after work hours, enjoy their vacation.

Hanwha Resort Jeju’s ‘Office Work Stay’ offers a Jeju-style house made of stones and arranged a forest, garden, and outdoor trails. The work lounge of Work Stay has a table for 10 to 15 people and is furnished with conference monitors, etc., making it suitable for teams to work at. In addition, the one-person spaces comprising three work domes have Bluetooth speakers and automatic temperature, humidity, and lighting control functions.

In particular, all the space of Work Stay is managed remotely using the space operation automation solution ‘Office OS’ developed by Alicorn. Heating, cooling, lights, music, scent, etc., can be controlled remotely, and customers can check entry and exit using the office application.

Reservations for Work Stay can be made via Naver, and Hanwha Resort and Jibmusil members can use the facilities at a 50% discounted price.

A spokesperson for Hanwha Resort explained, “Customized welfare such as workation can give a positive recognition for the company, while also motivating its employees and improving work efficiency,” and added, “Since implementing the workation program, we have maintained employee satisfaction of 95% and remote working rate of over 25%, thus showing the favorable response to this.”