Jeju's Empty Spaces to be Filled with Forests

As part of the project to plant six million trees and form forests for the welfare of Jeju residents, Jeju Special Self-Governing Province is calling for applications for the project that aims to fill empty spaces in Jeju with forests.



It was planned to find spaces to plant trees throughout Jeju Province, fill them with forests, and promote the culture of planting trees.



Eligible candidates are lands where trees need to be planted, which may range from state-owned to public to private. Applications, which must include the place for planting trees and the reason for applying, are accepted at Parks and Greenery Division.



The applicant does not need to be a resident of Jeju Province as long as the place where tree planting is desired is within the Province. The deadline for applications is May 31.



Jeju Province will thoroughly investigate land ownership, the status of the target site, suitability for planting, and feasibility. The Province plans to plant trees after reviewing and reflecting the opinions of the residents as much as possible.



For related inquiries, please refer to the Jeju Province website, Forest and Greenery Division (☎ 064-710-6764), Parks and Greenery Division of Jeju City (☎064-728-3572), or Parks and Greenery Division of Seogwipo City (☎064-760-3035).



"The call for ideas is intended to find suitable locations from the perspective of the citizens and plant trees there," said Yang Je-yun, director of the Jeju Climate and Environment Bureau. "The project to plant 6 million trees and cultivate Jeju's forests will be a joint effort in collaboration with the participation of our Jeju residents," he added.