Municipal Police Units Support Equestrian Activities at Cruise Ports
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.net
승인 2023.04.13  15:52:06
As cruise liners are returning to Jeju Port and Gangjeong Port for the first time in three years following COVID, the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Municipal Police is supporting various horseback riding activities and hosting interesting attractions in the vicinity to create a tourism culture unique to Jeju.

With the arrival of the Japan-flagged Amadea at Jeju Port on March 16 and the Japan-flagged Diamond Princess at Gangjeong Port three days later, the mounted units of the Municipal Police have been providing specialized security services for visiting tourists, including horseback parade ceremonies and public horseback riding demonstrations.

In addition, the police plans to provide various services to foreign tourists, including tourist information, and to promote the excellence of Jeju horses by offering photo shoots and petting experiences to tourists.

A total of 50 international cruise liners and 120,000 visitors are expected to arrive this year, and the Municipal Police's mounted unit will provide patrol support for international cruise ship arrivals throughout the year.

"We will create a safe atmosphere and contribute to the revitalization of tourism in Jeju by providing interesting attractions and unique services," said Jeong Jae-cheol, head of the Mounted Unit at Jeju Municipal Police. "We will strive to establish ourselves as a special unit that represents Jeju around the world," he explained.
